ROGERSVILLE – Chad Christian and Landry Russell were the top finishers in the Pro Elite Fourth of July 5K run Saturday.
Christian was the top men’s finisher in 21.22. Russell topped the women’s field in 23.13.
Finishing second and third in the men’s division were Justin Greer (21.28) and Bob Ryan (22.23).
Neyla Price (23.23) was second in the women’s division, followed by Misty Clevinger (24.06).
The 5K (3.1 miles) course began at Pro Elite Fitness, 312 S. Armstrong, went south on Armstrong, turned east on Broadway, turned north at Rogersville Middle School, returned west on Main Street, turned back south on Armstrong, finishing back at Pro Elite.
A nice-sized contingent turned out for the event, which despite the 8 a.m. start, was run in hot conditions.
Russell and Price, both sophomores, are the top two runners on Cherokee’s girls cross country team, which is scheduled to swing into action next month.