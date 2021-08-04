KINGSPORT – The Church Hill Stingrays placed second and the Rogersville Flying Fish third in the 2021 East Tennessee Summer Swim League championship meet held July 24 at Kingsport Aquatic Center.
The Barracuda Swim Club was winner with 2.045 combined team points. Church Hill was runnerup with 1,241, followed by Rogersville’s 787, Elizabethton’s 674 and the KAC Jr. Viperfish in fifth with 126. Complete results ran in the weekend issue of the Review.
Here are some more photos from the meet taken by Randy Ball.