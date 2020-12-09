CHURCH HILL – Volunteer had a delayed start to the season due to COVID quarantines, but the Falcons showed no rust in improving to 4-0 on the season with an impressive 77-65 victory over Daniel Boone Friday night at the Falcons Nest.
“This was our fourth game in five days,” said Volunteer coach Mike Poe. “I thought that as the game wore on, our legs gave way a little bit. It kind of affected our free throw shooting. But our guys came ready to play. We got some open looks for some threes in the first half.”
They certainly did. And they hit them. Feeding off the up-tempo frenzy generated by their effective full-court pressure, the Falcons nailed six from long range in the first quarter – two each by Andrew Knittel and Evan Berry – as Volunteer jumped out to a 27-11 lead in the first period.
“That was pretty phenomenal,” Poe said. “These kids can shoot. We’re trying to construct our offense around our strengths. We’ve got great ball handlers and people that can get by people and create space and create shots for people on the perimeter.”
With Bradin Minton and Heath Miller sharing point duties, and Knittel, Berry and Jon Wes Lovelace filling spots on the perimeter, the Falcons quickly and unselfishly found the open man. And they all bombed away. Minton and Lovelace added treys in the opening quarter, as well.
“Bradin has got just a tremendous future,” Poe said. “So does Andrew. So does Heath. We’ve got a lot of kids who have a lot of potential. We’ve got a lot of people who can score the ball.
“Our style of play, as I tell them time and time again, is if they give effort and give effort in the press, the ball will find them. Tonight, it found Bradin and he did a great job delivering the mail,” Poe said.
After Samuel Stroupe opened the second quarter scoring with a three for Boone, Lovelace answered with one for Volunteer. After a Stroupe free throw, Tucker Bellamy nailed a three for the Falcons. When Caleb Head hit a trey for Boone, Bellamy connected on another from long range, giving the Falcons a 37-18 lead with 3:31 to go in the first half.
“But you knew that pace wasn’t going to continue,” Poe said.
After a blocking foul and ensuing technical foul on Garrison Barrett, Boone closed the half on a 13-4 run to pull to within 41-32. The Blazers continued to chip into the lead in the third, outscoring the Falcons, 19-14, to close to within 55-51 heading into the fourth.
A layup by Nevada Goodwin and three-pointer by Head gave Boone a 56-55 lead 50 seconds into the fourth quarter.
The Falcons didn’t panic, however. Minton, who is playing with the confidence of someone on top of his game, immediately converted a three-point play to push Volunteer back in front, 58-56. After a putback by Breiydon Gilliam tied the game, Minton hit a free throw for a one-point Falcon lead.
Barrett then took over in the paint, scoring the Falcons’ next six points in giving Volunteer a 65-60 lead. A drive by Head cut the lead to three, 65-62, but Berry hit his fourth three-pointer of the contest, then sank two free throws to push the Falcons back in control, 70-62, with 3:16 left in the game.
“The impressive thing to me about it was when Boone actually took the lead, we didn’t fold,” Poe said of his team, which leaned on its experience. “They’ve been there before. They just battled right through it and got the ball in the right spot and they continued to stay with their defense and got a couple of steals.”
While the Falcons scored a lot from the perimeter, their inside tandem of Barrett and big Eli Amyx had key contributions in the middle. Barrett’s six points in crunch time gave Volunteer breathing room. Amyx – all 6-8 of him – altered and blocked Boone shots and cleared the boards to deny Boone second shots.
“What can you say about that Eli Amyx in there rebounding the ball the way he did?” Poe said. “He basically got his hands on everything and made it tough for people to shoot over. We had a lot of people to make plays. That’s the most important thing.”
The Falcons outscored Boone, 7-3, down the stretch to clinch the win.
Berry led Volunteer with 18 points, while Minton had 17. Barrett, Lovelace and Knittel had eight apiece for the Falcons, who were slated to host Sullivan East Tuesday. (results not available at press time)
“They just really were impressive the way we took care of the ball,” Poe said. “I’d like to see us shoot our free throws a little better (than 14-of-28), but you play four games in five days, your legs aren’t going to be where they need to be to shoot free throws. I’m not really concerned about that. That will all iron itself out.”
Gilliam, a former Falcon, led Boone with 20 points, including 8-of-11 from the free throw line.