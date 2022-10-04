RMS quarterback Ezra Garrett (3) scrambles for yardage.
RMS’s Riley Elkins (34) picks up yards.
RMS quarterback Ezra Garrett (3) fires a pass.
RMS’s Kaden Gates (24) reacts to being hit.
RMS’s Andrew Hilton (75) tackles West Greene’s Brenden Thomet (13).
RMS’s Ezra Garrett (3) comes to assist teammate Noah Hill (16) in bringing down West Greene’s Brenden Thomet (13).
RMS’s Kaden Gates (24) tries to get past West Greene’s Nathan Rines (56).
The RMS defense had its hands full with West Greene’s Brenden Thomet (13).
RMS quarterback Ezra Garrett (3) calls out signals under center.
RMS's Xavier Ferrell (71) battles West Greene's Brenden Thomet (13) for a loose ball.
The Warriors defense awaits the snap.
RMS's Riley Elkins (34) tries to shake a tackler.
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville Middle School fell in a tough, defensive struggle to West Greene, 14-6, Thursday at RMS, spoiling Rogersville’s homecoming.
Trailing 14-0 late in the first half, Ezra Garrett scored for the Warriors to pull within 14-6. The conversion failed, but the Warriors cut the lead to one possession heading into halftime.
While the RMS defense held the Buffaloes scoreless in the second half, the West Greene defense returned the favor to the Warriors offense, and the Buffaloes escaped with the hard-fought victory.
On this page are photos of the game action taken by Randy Ball. Homecoming ceremony photos will run at a later date when space permits.
