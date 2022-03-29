CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s tennis program may not be blessed with experience in 2022, but it is with participation.
“We’ve got a lot of new friends on the team,” said Volunteer tennis coach Ben Farne. “That’s how we got this many seniors.”
On photo day, Volunteer had 10 senior boys.
“We have five returning starters off last year’s team,” Farne said. “They’re all excited about this year and they brought their friends along. A lot of them, this is kind of their last ride and we’re really excited for the guys, especially.
“The five returning starters are Aidan Glass, Will Justice, Kaden Hobbs, Connor Cradic and Jackson Carter,” Farne said. “They all played last year. We don’t really know seeds yet. We’ve had a bunch of sickness going on with all this COVID stuff, and the rain hasn’t helped.”
While Farne hasn’t settled completely on seeding, scoring shouldn’t be a problem this season with so many players in camp.
In the past, Volunteer has sometimes lacked enough players to score in matches. A whopping 13 boys were present for team photo day, so there shouldn’t ever be an issue of having enough players to match up in the scoring matches.
And competition for those scoring seeds should improve the squad. “We’re really excited,” said Farne, who is assisted by his father, Roy Farne.
“On the girls’ side, we have two starters from last year’s team,” Ben said. “We have a rebuilding year for the girls’ team, because we had four of the top six starters all graduate. So, this is going to be a brand new squad, almost.”
The girls team includes four seniors
“We did add two, new exchange students, one from Italy and one from Germany,” Farne said. “But they’ve never played tennis before. So, they’re really excited. One played volleyball this year for Ms. (Nora) Barton. Everybody is really excited. It’s a close-knit group.”
Farne is still studying the team members’ strengths and abilities, so seedings have yet to be set.
“We’re kind of working out (seedings) in practice,” he said. “There’s been a lot of rain that has slowed things a little bit, but we’re all excited for this year.”
Farne has simple goals for his inexperienced team this season.
“Just have a good time and have fun,” he said. “I’m not really looking at total wins this year. I’m just looking at improving.
“Also, tennis is a lifetime sport, so we’ve got to keep that going. That’s what I preach every day at practice. It’s a lifetime sport. It’s COVID-safe and I’ve seen people in their 90s play,” said Farne.
The Volunteer coach said he didn’t have any plans to take the team on a field trip to see college grads or senior citizens playing tennis.
“They watch stuff on youtube all the time, Tik-Tok and social media,” Farne said. “They mention stuff like seeing college matches. They know about people playing when they’re older. They know what they have to do. They won’t really appreciate that until later in life.”
But Farne will still try to instill it, which will be helped by the fact that they’re having fun on the courts. In those respects, Farne is expecting a successful season.
“We’re pretty close this year in tennis,” he said. “We’re all really excited for the season.”