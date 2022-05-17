CHURCH HILL – As was done with the girls’ basketball program, Volunteer High School officials chose to promote from within for its next boys’ head basketball coach, longtime assistant Zach Crawford.
A former Falcons player, freshmen coach, JV coach, assistant varsity, and associate head coach for Volunteer over the past 10 years, Crawford was tapped to succeed Mike Poe, who stepped down last month after four years at the helm.
“We would like to thank all applicants and those that were chosen for interviews,” said Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey, who announced Caroline Laek as new girls coach earlier this month after Tyrone Smith resigned after four years.
“There were some phenomenal candidates. Volunteer High School has chosen the next boys’ head basketball coach with the hiring of Zach Crawford,” Bailey said.
Crawford brings continuity to the position, having been an assistant the entire time the current players have been there, and even filled in as head coach a few times for Poe.
“He provides consistency, loyalty, and the dedication to this community,” Bailey said. “Zach has been a committed alumni to this program since his hiring. We believe that Coach Crawford’s initiative to take care of the program on and off the court stands out as his greatest strength as our new head coach.
“During the past two seasons, Coach Crawford took every opportunity to step up and lead the team, when Coach Poe was not available, with great success. Zach has developed relationships with area colleges and coaches that will benefit our program when our student-athletes pursue their higher education,” Bailey said.
“Coach Crawford has proven his love for this program, and it is of great honor to name Zach Crawford as the new leader of this program,” Bailey said.
“I’d like to thank the administration and athletic director here at Volunteer High School for giving me this opportunity,” Crawford said. “I’m thankful to my wife, family, and friends for their support and prayers.
“You can’t even begin to imagine how excited I am for this opportunity. Being the hometown kid and VHS graduate, it was always my dream to come back and be the head coach of the Falcons,” Crawford said.
“I’m blessed to have been a part of this program under the last four coaches both as a player and as part of the coaching staff. Each of these coaches positively impacted me, and I appreciate them for sharing their knowledge of the game with me. I plan to take what I learned from these great coaches and continue to work toward building a strong, successful program,” Crawford said.
Volunteer advanced to within one game of the state tournament this season, falling to Clinton in the Class AAA sectional, 78-74, to finish the season at 23-13.
“We are losing four great seniors,” Crawford said. “While it’s tough to see those guys move on, I believe we have guys that will be ready to step up and fill those roles next season.”
Gone are All-Conference performers Garrison Barrett and Jon Wes Lovelace, and regular rotation members Heath Miller and Elijah Rogers. Key returnees are All-Upper Lakes Conference members Bradin Minton, Andrew Knittel and Joltin Harrison.
“Moving forward, it will be business as usual,” Crawford said. “Our coaching staff did a great job of getting these players to buy into and commit to the Falcon brand of basketball that we want to play. So, the plan is to pick up where we left off and continue to work to be our best and put out an exciting, up-tempo game each time we take the floor.
“I’m beyond excited to get back in the gym with this group and get to work,” Crawford said.