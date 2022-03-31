ROGERSVILLE – The track season is young, but Volunteer’s Taylor Castle and Cherokee’s Amelia Metz looked to be in midseason form with outstanding performances at a chilly, early-season meet Tuesday at Cherokee High School.
Castle did not appear challenged by the competition or the weather in winning the 100 (13.15), 200 (27.92) and triple jump (31-04.5).
In fact, Volunteer’s girls cruised in the running events. Besides Castle’s wins in the 100 and 200, Volunteer won the 400 (Jacie Begley, 1:05.73), the 800 (Elise McKinney, 2:45.9), and the 1600 (Lillie Bullock 6:05.32).
Cherokee senior Amelia Metz looks good in a bid to return to the state meet, winning both the girls discus (110-08) and shot put (30-04).
Volunteer’s Emily Christian won the girls long jump (15-01.5) and 300-meter hurdles (51.74) and was third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Volunteer freshman Aliah Laster was second in the discus (110-08) and the shot put (30-04).
Cherokee sophomore Lillyan Henley took third in the 100 (13.78) and third in the shot put (27-03.25).
On the boys side, Cherokee’s Dalton Pearson won both the shot put (41-07) and discus (131-01), edging out teammates Aaron Coffey (129-09) in the discus and Justin Mendoza (41-04) in the shot put. The three Chiefs figure to push each other all season in those two events.
Jackson Clonce is nipping at their heels. The Volunteer freshman was third is discus (125-03) and fourth in shot (38-02).
Two Hawkins sophomores battled it out in the hurdles events. Cherokee’s Trey Smith won the 110 hurdles in 17.72. Volunteer’s Grant Winegar was second in 18.92. Winegar won the 300-meter hurdles in 47.25. Teammate Jordyn Winegar-Collis was third (49.50) and Smith was fourth (50.21).
Cherokee junior Preston McNally was second in the 200. His 24.2 time was just behind winner Austin Riner of West Ridge (23.8). McNally also anchored Cherokee’s winning 4x200 relay team.
Volunteer was 1-2-3 in the boys 400, 800 and 1600. John Ross (55.08) won the 400, just ahead of Cayden Cox (56.55) and Andrew Dickerson (1:00.21).
Ethyn Council (2:15.01) captured the 800, beating out teammates Roman Borghetti-Metz (2:15.02) and Caleb Greene (2:17.72).
The trio were even closer in the mile, captured by Borghetti-Metz (4:59.50) over Greene (4:59.55) and Council (4:59.60).
For complete results, please visit: Alert: https://tn.milesplit.com/meets/451954-cherokee-meet-3-2022/results