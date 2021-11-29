BLUFF CITY — Volunteer set out to play a tough non-conference schedule to start the 2021-22 basketball season and played exactly that in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic, held last week at Sullivan East.
The Falcons played Oak Ridge well in the Tuesday opener until a four-minute, second-half drought separated the two teams for the remainder of Volunteer’s 87-70 loss.
Wednesday, the Falcons had their hands full with Knox-Bearden, which rolled to an 80-37 victory over Volunteer. Bearden shot 55 percent from the floor, as five Bulldogs scored in double figures.
The Falcons then rebounded Friday with a 63-54 win over University High in a game that was tight throughout.
The Falcons held a 26-25 lead at halftime. The Bucs rallied to take a 40-39 lead into the final period, which saw the two teams battle it out to the wire.
Trailing 54-50 late in the fourth, senior center Garrison Barrett keyed a Volunteer (5-2) rally to tie the game with a three-point play.
In overtime, Volunteer held University High (1-2) scoreless, as the Buccaneers missed all five of their shots from the floor and committed two turnovers.
Barrett led the Falcons with 24 points. Jon Wes Lovelace and Andrew Knittel both added 12 apiece while newcomer Joltin Harrison scored 10. Harrison and Lovelace each hit two 3-point jumpers.
The Bucs were led by sophomore A.J. Murphy, who sccored 23 points. Hank Stott added 15 for the Bucs.