The big game will feature two starting Black quarterbacks for the first time ever. That’s not all Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have in common. They’re both from Texas, with Hurts playing at Channelview High near Houston and Mahomes at Whitehouse High outside of Tyler.
Mahomes stayed home for college, signing with Texas Tech, while Hurts went to Alabama. But both have shared heartbreak in big games: Hurts was benched in the second half of a college national championship which Alabama won, and played well in another that they lost. Mahomes beat San Francisco in his first Super Bowl, but lost to Tampa Bay in his second.
Both are mobile, but their approaches are actually far different. Mahomes is an improviser, perhaps the most dangerous sideways scrambler ever. He’s able to create plays outside of the pocket that are so unconventional because of past experience as a shortstop in baseball, where throws are often unbalanced. Once again, Mahomes will have to be creative when he scrambles, in order to protect himself from further injury with a high ankle sprain. The issue also puts additional pressure on his offensive line, who must protect him.
Hurts, on the other hand, operates the offense through designed runs and pushes forward in straighter, more efficient lines when he scrambles. He’s had great success: The physical, elusive Hurts just passed Cam Newton for the most quarterback rushing touchdowns in a season.
Yet both can still throw – early and often. Mahomes lost his best deep threat when Tyreek Hill was traded, but still sprinkled the ball around enough to lead the NFL in passing for the second time in just five seasons. He’s got history’s best quarterback rating through 13 playoffs games, with the lowest interception percentage ever. Hurts has also emerged as an accurate and decisive passer, despite a shoulder injury that threatened to derail his MVP candidacy. When healthy, he can be Mahomes’ match as a do-anything playmaker.
Mahomes can become the first Black quarterback to win the big game twice, while Hurts could emerge as the fourth to win a Super Bowl – joining Doug Williams, Russell Wilson and Mahomes. Those who have started but lost include Wilson, Steve McNair, Colin Kaepernick and Newton.