MORRISTOWN – TWRA Wildlife Sergeant Bryan Kegley has been promoted to the rank of District 42 Lieutenant, which covers ten counties in the upper east Tennessee area of Region 4.
At the TWRA regional office in Morristown, District 42 Capt. Tim Sain presented Lt. Kegley with his gold badge amidst family and fellow officers who attended a pinning ceremony coordinated by Region 4 Major Shelley Hammonds.
The specific badge issued to Lt. Kegley was worn by former District 42 Lt. Gary McWherter, who passed away after a courageous battle with cancer in 2013. Lt. Jeff Prater, who recently transferred into the Region 4 lieutenant position under Major Hammonds, previously wore the sentimental badge.
After graduating from The University of Tennessee with a BS in Wildlife and Fisheries Science in 1990, Bryan began his TWRA career in 1991 as a wildlife officer in Sullivan Co.
In 2012, he promoted to the rank of sergeant and was responsible for supervising several wildlife officers in his work unit. As a lieutenant, he supervises and supports three sergeants and 23 wildlife and boating officers in the commission of their duties. He will also handle many of the district’s administrative responsibilities and carry out law enforcement activities and training.
