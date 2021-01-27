SURGOINSVILLE – Surgoinsville overcame a sluggish performance Monday night to advance to the TMSAA Area 3 Tournament Championship with a 28-25 win over Blountville at SMS.
The Eagles will travel to North Greene or host Bulls Gap Thursday in the conference championship game.
Both teams struggled early in Monday’s game, as the Eagles held only a 5-3 lead after the first quarter.
The visiting Tigers gave the Eagles fits with its 2-3 zone, crowding the larger Eagles with double-teams making it difficult for Surgoinsville to get off clean shots. The Tigers tied the game at 7-7 on a drive by guard Jayden Clark with 2:23 left in the half.
The Eagles answered with a 6-0 run to close the quarter, prompted by a three-pointer by Brennan Greene and capped with a layup and free throw by Roman Borghetti-Metz.
The Tigers rallied to within one point three times in the third before the Eagles finally opened up a 22-15 lead, thanks to a put-back and two free throws by Borghetti-Metz.
Surgoinsville extended its lead to 26-15 in the fourth on a pull-up jumper by Greene and lay-up by Jackson Clonce. The Tigers clawed their way back into it, however, going on a 7-0 run over the next 2:38 to cut the Eagles’ lead to 26-22.
The Tigers got to within 27-24 with 1:35 remaining on another Clark drive. Connor Bowman hit one of two free throws with :03.7 seconds left in regulation to trim the lead to 27-25, but Alec Pennington extended the Eagles’ lead back to a safe three with :02 left, and the Tigers could not get off a three-tying attempt as Clonce stole a long Tiger pass.
Neither team did itself any favors at the free throw line in the fourth. The Eagles shot 2 of 10, while the Tigers made 3 of 8 down the stretch.
Borghetti-Metz led Surgoinsville with 15 points. Clonce and Greene scored five each. Clark led Blountville with nine.
Saturday Surgoinsville 56, Fall Branch 24
The Eagles advanced to Monday’s semifinals with a 56-24 romp over Fall Branch.
Brennan Greene bombed from the outside, Jackson Clonce dominated the paint and Roman Borghetti-Metz tortured the Fall Branch back court with tenacious defense in the Eagles’ convincing win.
The Eagles, who led 12-4 after one quarter and 24-12 at the half, built a 40-21 lead in the third, before running away with it down the stretch.
Greene scored 16 to lead Surgoinsville including four from three-point range. Greene scored 13 of Surgoinsville’s 16 fourth-quarter points.
Borghetti-Metz, who had about seven steals, scored 14. Clonce added 11. Jordyn Winegar-Collis scored six.