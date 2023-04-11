CHURCH HILL — David Crockett jumped out to an early lead and held on down the stretch to beat Volunteer 11-7 in a wild nonconference affair Thursday night at Joey Seaver Field.
For most of the game, Volunteer (3-7) was its own worst enemy. The Falcons committed seven errors in the field and countless others on the base paths.
Things looked good early for the Falcons. Starter Landon McIntosh got a 1-2-3 inning from the Pioneers, and Peyton Steele singled in Connor Haynes to spot him a 1-0 lead. Colby Lawson made it 2-0 when he reached an error to score Steele.
The wheels came off for the Falcons in the third.
Crockett’s Aidan Clark hit a two-run homer. An error and back-to-back walks loaded the bases for the Pioneers, who scored on a wild pitch. Jerron Barnett singled in a run to make it 4-2 before two Volunteer errors sandwiched around a hit batter plated three more for the Pioneers to make it 7-2. Clark struck again in the fifth with an RBI single and later scored to give Crockett a 9-2 lead.
Volunteer finally got something going in the fifth when Zach Justice led off with a single and scored when Gavin Hickernell hit into a fielder’s choice. Austin Williams singled to score Jay Adams, who had walked, and Isaiah Bowery drew a bases-loaded walk to score Hickernell to cut the lead to 9-5. Following a pitching change, Haynes drew another walk to score Williams and make it 9-6 with the bases still full of Falcons and only one out. Steele hit a sac fly to score Riley Littleton and pull the Falcons within two, 9-7. Justice drew another walk to load the bases again, but a strikeout ended the inning.
Crockett added two insurance runs in the top of the sixth to secure the win. Clark went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs to lead the Pioneers, who managed seven hits and drew 11 walks.
Braeden Nix picked up the win for the Pioneers. McIntosh took the loss for Volunteer. He lasted 2 1/3 innings, giving up five runs on one hit and four walks.
Steele was 1 for 4 with two RBIs for the Falcons. Titus Stovall and Bowery each went 2 for 2.
Volunteer’s doubleheader at Happy Valley on Friday was rained out.