ROGERSVILLE – Johnson County and the Lady Warriors competed in a defensive struggle Thursday night at Rogersville Middle School as the Lady Longhorns escaped with a 20-11 victory.
The Lady Longhorns held Rogersville to two points in the first quarter, a basket by Aniyah Bandy, as they built a 6-2 lead on four points by Izzy Thompson.
The Lady Warriors twice got to within one point in the second quarter – on free throws by Kelsie Henley and Mattie Gillenwater – but the Lady Longhorns pulled away from a 7-6 lead to a 12-6 halftime advantage.
Rogersville Middle held Johnson County scoreless in the third, while Brooke Davis hit a three-pointer and Henley scored on a put-back to pull the Lady Warriors to within 12-11 going into the final frame.
But Johnson County clamped down on defense again, holding RMS scoreless in the fourth as four Lady Longhorns scored two apiece to help Johnson County pull away for the win.
Thompson led the Lady Longhorns with eight, while Hensley and Davis scored three each for RMS.