Sawyer Clonce scored all six points for the Lady Eagles.
Surgoinsville’s Sawyer Clonce battles a Newport Grammar School player for position in Monday’s semifinal contest.
Surgoinsville's Ava Worley protects the ball against Newport pressure.
Surgoinsville's Sawyer Clonce looks for an open teammate in Monday's semifinal.
Surgoinsville’s Emery Pavlock drives to the basket.
Emery Pavlock drives
Surgoinsville's Ava Worley fights for a loose ball in Monday's semifinal game against Newport Grammar School.
The Surgoinsville Lady Eagles were no match for top-seeded Newport Grammar School in the TMSAA Area 3-A Tournament girls’ semifinals on Monday afternoon at Cherokee High School.
The Lady Warriors jumped out to an 11-0 lead. Sawyer Clonce put the Lady Eagles on the board late in the first quarter. The Lady Warriors led 18-2 at the end of the quarter.
The Lady Eagles did not score in the second quarter, and the Lady Warrior lead grew to 40-2 at halftime.
Sawyer Clonce scored all six of the Lady Eagles’ points.
Both teams advance to the Class A Section 1 Tournament, which will be played Jan. 28-Feb. 4 at John Sevier Middle School in Kingsport.
