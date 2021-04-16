BULLS GAP – Jonesborough’s bats were as hot as the relentless sun in a 9-3 victory over the home-standing Bulldogs Tuesday.
The visiting Tigers banged out 16 hits, including five in the first inning when they jumped out to a 3-0 lead.
Joneborough added another run in the second on a bases-loaded walk, then two more in the sixth on a bunt and RBI-single for a 6-0 lead.
The Tigers extended it to 8-0 in the fifth on an RBI-triple and another bases-loaded walk.
The Bulldogs, who stranded eight base runners in the first four innings, finally got on the board in the bottom of the fifth when Parker Travis walked to lead off the inning and Gavin Housewright homered to left.
The Tigers extended their lead to 9-2 in the seventh on an RBI-ground-out.
The Bulldogs’ Jacob Alvis manufactured a run for the home team in the bottom of the seventh. After getting hit by a pitch to lead things off, Alvis stole second and third before coming home on a one-out single by Kandin Hammers.
AJ Ford and James Mink had three hits apiece for Joneborough. Three other Tigers had two hits each.
Jake Elliott had two hits out of the leadoff spot for Bulls Gap.
Four Tiger pitchers combined to strike out 15 Bulldogs. Travis and Elliott each fanned four for Bulls Gap.