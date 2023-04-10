Laurel Run Ascent shirt
CHURCH HILL — The 14th annual Laurel Run Ascent will be held Saturday, April 15, at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. The race is part of the Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and is included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Long Distance Series, and Trail Series Competition. Registration will begin at shelter No. 1 in Laurel Run Park at 7 a.m.

