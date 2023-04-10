CHURCH HILL — The 14th annual Laurel Run Ascent will be held Saturday, April 15, at 8 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill. The race is part of the Skelton Law Racing Series presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and is included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Long Distance Series, and Trail Series Competition. Registration will begin at shelter No. 1 in Laurel Run Park at 7 a.m.
The race has also been selected as the 2023 RRCA Tennessee State Cross Country Championship. State championship awards will be presented to the top overall, top master, top grandmaster and top senior grandmaster, male and female. The Road Runners Club of America is the oldest and largest organization in the United States dedicated to distance running.
The challenging trail race will cover an 11-mile course that begins at an elevation of 1,147 feet in Laurel Run Park next to the Holston River and ascends to an elevation of 2,405 feet at the fire tower atop Bays Mountain Park before returning to Laurel Run Park, where a post-race celebration with awards and prizes will be held. Lunch will be served by Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport.
Male and female awards will be presented for the top overall, top masters (40+), top grandmasters (50+), top senior grandmasters (60+), and the top three in five-year age group categories. All participants will receive a commemorative shirt.
Larson races to victory at Volunteer Speedway
BULLS GAP — Event co-promoter Kyle Larson took the $20,000 victory in front of a packed house during Thursday’s Kyle Larson presents FloRacing Late Model Challenge at Volunteer Speedway.
The former NASCAR Cup Series champion Larson and Jonathan Davenport battled — throwing slide jobs and dicing their way through traffic — before Larson grabbed the lead for good and never looked back. He captured the win over Dale McDowell, Davenport, Mike Marlar and Chris Madden.
Rounding out the top 10 were Hudson O’Neal, Ricky Weiss, Jensen Ford, Michael Brown and Brandon Overton.
Tim Maupin of Johnson City won the Crate/Sportsman Late Model feature over Taylor Coffman, Jamie Stanley, Heath Alvey and Brodie Sharp.