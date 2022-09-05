Veda Barton
Lily Christian
Sydney Cloud
JONESBOROUGH — The Volunteer Lady Falcons volleyball team picked up another win Thursday, topping homestanding David Crockett in four sets.
Volunteer won the first set, 25-19, before Crockett came back to tie it in the second, 25-15. The Lady Falcons then swept the final two sets for the victory: 25-17, 25-13.
Veda Barton led the way with 23 kills and 23 digs. Alisha Lindsey added 21 digs, while Sydney Cloud had 16 digs and 20 assists.
Chloe Redwine tallied 20 digs while Lily Christian added 16 assists and eight digs, along with three aces. Lindsey and Cloud had two aces apiece.
