NEWPORT — Josh Hensley’s young Cherokee football team hopes to bounce back in Week 2 after being christened to Friday night lights and the speed on the field in Week 1 at Cocke County.
After getting an early safety, the Chiefs watched as the Fighting Cocks scored 33 unanswered points en route to a 33-9 non-conference victory Friday at Larry Williams Stadium in Newport.
“We’ve got to be better and it starts with me,” Hensley said. “It starts with my staff. We’re working hard to make sure we can get to that point.”
Cocke County senior quarterback Baylor Baxter coughed up the football to allow a Cherokee safety and a 2-0 Chiefs lead in the first quarter, then came to the sideline offering three simple words: “I’ll bounce back.”
The next drive, Baxter followed through on his statement. First, he found Brazen Stewart for a 16-yard strike to put CCHS inside the 10. Two plays later, Baxter stretched across the pylon for an 11-yard touchdown, the first score of the season, and he was immediately buried in a dog pile of black jerseys and red helmets.
“That was huge,” said CCHS head coach Scotty Dykes. “That was one of the things we talked about, fighting through adversity. I was glad to see that.”
After Baxter’s initial score, Lakkin France connected with Brazen Stewart for a 42-yard touchdown strike to make the score 14-2. Stewart totaled seven receptions for 121 yards and a touchdown, adding 2.5 tackles on the other side of the ball.
And, as soon as Stewart crossed the goal line, his defensive teammates picked up where the CCHS offense left off.
Linebacker Carson Devotie recovered a loose ball that CCHS turned into a 33-yard Anthony Steinbacher field goal, and Teycien Massengill snagged a tipped pass and rumbled 18 yards for a pick-six that sent the Big Red’s sideline into hysterics and into the locker room with a 24-2 lead.
“I feel like at halftime we came in and sat down and looked each other in the eye and kind of chose not to panic and really coached our guys up,” Hensley said. “We developed a plan and went out there and executed it a lot better than we did in the first half.
“So, I was happy about that. I feel like once the nerves kind of wore off a little bit, we were all right from an execution standpoint,” Hensley said.
But the Fighting Cocks’ front happened again — recovering a Cherokee fumble – and Baxter made it count once more for his second rushing touchdown, a 29-yard sprint to the left pylon and 30-2 lead in the third quarter.
Cocke County’s defense also stepped up late in the third quarter, keeping the Chiefs out of the end zone after Cherokee wound its way to a 4th-and-1 at the Big Red 4-yard-line.
Late in the second half, Steinbacher nailed a 42-yard field goal that looked like it would hold the final margin — but Noah Parvin raced 23 yards for Cherokee’s only score with 3:05 left on the clock.
“I feel like once the nerves kind of settled down, we started playing a little bit better,” Hensley said. “It was pretty obvious to me and everyone that we played much better in the second half than we did in the first half.”
Kalija Sexton, whom Hensley said in the preseason would be a workhorse for the Chiefs, rushed 20 times for 95 yards to lead Cherokee. Freshman quarterback Landon Jeffers passed for 60 yards.
Baxter led CCHS with nine passes for 98 yards and no touchdowns, adding 10 carries for 42 yards and two scores on the ground.
In total, Cocke County finished with 237 yards of total offense with an average of almost five yards per play. Oren Hazelwood added a Cocke County cushion with eight carries for 54 yards, averaging out to 6.8 yards per carry.
Overall, the CCHS defense held Cherokee to 181 yards of offense and 3.2 yards per play.
“I liked the fight that our guys showed,” Hensley said. “I feel like we fought. We kept swinging.
I didn’t particularly like the execution, especially the offensive side of things. We’re going to try to sharpen those mistakes to see if we can improve this coming week.”
Up next, the Fighting Cocks will turn their attention to a rivalry matchup with Jefferson County on the Patriots’ turf in Dandridge. Cherokee will host Seymour, one of just four home games this year for the Chiefs, who lost one due to a Covid cancellation a year ago of a home-and-away series.
“We’re certainly looking forward to competing inside our stadium, at our place,” Hensley said. “Big Red Valley is a special place for everybody in our program.”
Hensley said for the Chiefs to find success against Seymour, Cherokee needs to “just play to the standard. If we can do that and focus on ourselves, we’ll have some positive things come out of it.
“They’re a well-coached football team, a good football team. I’ve known their head coach, Scott Branton, for a long time He’s a good man and a good football coach. He’s going to have those guys prepared. I’m looking forward to competing against them,” Hensley said.
The Chiefs coach said Cherokee came out of opening week fairly unscathed, health-wise.
“We had a couple of guys get banged up a little bit, but nothing that’s going to keep them out or that we’re concerned about,” said Hensley, looking ahead to week 2.
“We’re excited to be competing in our house. I think it will raise the stakes for us and hopefully we can raise that standard and play to that standard and some good things happen for us this week,” he said.
