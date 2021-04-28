CHURCH HILL – The Panthers scored early and often and held on to defeat Rogersville Middle School, 11-1, Monday, in tuning up for the area tournament, which begins this weekend.
Church Hill Middle School scored four runs in the first and five in the second.
In the first, the Panthers scored on a groundout by Bryan Feagins, an error, a single by Tanner Hammonds, and a groundout by Spencer Ward.
Church Hill scored five runs in the second inning, thanks to singles by Jay Adams and Alex Polk, a walk by Landon Hoover, and an error on a ball put in play by Austin Williams.
Williams was credited with the victory for Church Hill Middle School. Williams allowed four hits and no runs over four innings, striking out four and walking none. Jayce Leavorton threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Garrett Lawson took the loss for Rogersville Middle School. The Warriors pitcher allowed five hits and nine runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out two.
Lawson went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Warriors in hits.
Church Hill had eight hits in the game. Leavorton and Adams all managed multiple hits for Church Hill.
The Panthers were sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Grayson Dennis had the most chances in the field with six.
Church Hill stole 11 bases during the game as three players stole more than one. Adams led the way with three.