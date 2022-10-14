ERWIN – Gavin Stout rushed for two touchdowns and the Church Hill defense kept Unicoi County in check as the Panthers out-fought the Blue Devils for a 14-6 victory in the Area 1-AA Championship Thursday evening at Gentry Stadium in Erwin.
“I think we just wanted it more tonight,” said Panthers head coach Jeremy Jones. “It was two evenly-matched football teams in a great rematch from the first game of the year. They beat us, 12-8, the first game. We returned the favor today. I think we just wanted it more in the second half.”
Although there were 10 turnovers and 19 penalties, the game was more hotly contested than sloppy. The hitting was hard – a bit too hard in some cases, as eight personal fouls were called. Overall, Unicoi was flagged nine times for 120 yards; Church Hill, 10 for 88.
The Panthers fumbled five times and lost four. Unicoi lost both of its fumbles and threw four interceptions. Colton Miller picked off two for the Panthers, while Owen Fleenor and Cooper Fraysier each had one.
The Church Hill defense held Unicoi to 69 yards total offense – 58 on two passes, including one for 51 yards, and just 11 yards on the ground on 18 carries.
“The defense was lights-out as always,” Jones said. “Owen Fleenor was just lights-out at linebacker. He came down to the nose and really caused them a lot of trouble. Cooper Fraysier was a standout on defense. He played lights-out. Colton Miller played great. The defensive line just dominated upfront, just like they always do.”
The Panthers won the toss and deferred the Blue Devils, who gained 15 yards on six plays before fumbling the ball over to Church Hill, which went backwards on its first drive. The Panthers then lost the ball on a muffed snap on fourth and 19, giving Unicoi excellent field possession on the Panthers 24.
Unicoi quarterback Gunner Peterson promptly connected with Thomas Bennett on a 24-yard scoring pass only to have it erased on a holding penalty. The Blue Devils fumbled on the next play and the Panthers’ Landon Garrett recovered, ending the Blue Devils’ threat.
Church Hill was unable to move the ball once again, however, and was forced to punt. A horse-collar penalty on the return gave the Devils a first down at their 40, but the Panthers forced a three-and-out.
Panthers quarterback Jameson Mowell connected with Fraysier on first down on a 13-yard pass play, the Panthers’ first, first down of the game. Fraysier remained on the ground after the play as a result of a hit by a Unicoi defender ruled targeting by the officials.
The Panthers offense came alive after this, steadily moving the ball downfield, thanks mostly to big Gavin Stout, who rushed for 32 yards on seven carries, the last a three-yard touchdown run up the middle, a play the Blue Devils were unable to stop.
“He’s as stout as his name,” Jones said.
Unicoi answered immediately, first recovering an onside kick attempt by the Panthers, then converting a 51-yard pass from Peterson to Avery Hatcher, the Devils’ lone big play of the game. A facemask at the end of the play, moved the ball three yards closer – half the distance to the goal – to set up a first-and-goal at the three.
Nehemiah Campbell ran it in from there, tying the game at 6-6, just 30 seconds after the Panthers’ score. The game remained tied the final 90 seconds of the first half.
The Panthers fumbled the ball away to the Devils just two plays into their possession to open the second half, only to get it back three plays later on an interception by Miller.
Church Hill took advantage, driving the 37 yards in five plays, capped by Stout’s one-yard touchdown plunge. Mowell connected with Fraysier for the two-point conversion and 14-6 lead with 3:53 to play in the third quarter.
Unicoi got to the Church Hill 38 and 28 in the fourth quarter, only to have both drives halted by Panther interceptions. The last time was on Miller’s second interception with 3:06 on the clock. The Panthers managed to get two first downs during the possession to run out the clock, letting the final :19 run off with a first-and-goal at the Unicoi nine-yard line.
Mowell was sharp under center for the Panthers, completing nine of 10 passes for 70 yards. Fraysier led the receiving corps with five catches for 57 yards. Fleenor had two for 32 yards. Fraysier completed one pass to Fleenor for 35 yards.
Stout led all rushers with 59 yards on 14 carries, including the two touchdowns. Fleenor had 10 carries for 50 yards. Mowell rushed four times for 15 yards. He was sacked twice for 22 yards.
Campbell led Unicoi with 27 yards on nine carries. Peterson was 2-of-9 passing for 58 yards with four interceptions.
Jones is proud of his 8-1 Panthers, the 2022 Area 1-AA champions.
“I think this is a very, very special bunch of kids,” Jones said. “They’re very special. I hope they stay together and continue on to Volunteer.”
“They’re just a resilient bunch of kids. They’ve overcome so many injuries and adversities. They’re gamers. They’re competitors. They have learned to compete,” Jones said of his eighth graders, before giving them a football coach’s ultimate compliment.
“They’re just football players,” he said.
