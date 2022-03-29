CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s boys soccer team returned only two starters for 2022.
“It was a little daunting task at first when you look at it and you have two returning starters after we graduated 10 seniors,” said Falcons soccer coach Jeff Lukens. “And nine of them were starters.
“The only two people we have out there that started are Ethan Lukens and Dawson Dykes,” the coach said. “They’re two good pieces to start with if you’re building a team.”
Dykes and Lukens were two of three Falcons, along with the graduated Zach Taylor, named to the 2021 All-District 1-2A first-team soccer team.
Dykes, who scored five goals in the Falcons’ 2022 season opener, led all of Northeast Tennessee last year with 27 goals, while the coach’s son, Ethan was third with eight assists.
“Ethan finished third in the whole area in assists last year and Dawson finished first in goals,” Jeff Lukens said. “It was pretty cool for this little school to have that.”
The coach broke down his two returning starters.
“Dawson is an amazing soccer player, an even better human,” Lukens said. “He’s just a great kid. Someone asked me about him the other day and I just said, ‘you won’t find a better kid than Dawson.’ He’s awesome.
“If we had 20 Dawsons out here, it’d be something else. I’ve never seen him slow down. There’s no quit in the kid. As far as I can tell, he’s already got the school scoring record. I’ve been doing a lot of research on that,” Lukens said.
Ethan, a junior, has been playing since he could remain upright.
“I started playing him when he was two or three,” Jeff said. “He wasn’t old enough to play, but I stuck him in a league with his sister.”
It proved to be good training. Lukens and Dawson are smooth on the soccer field.
“Dawson will be center-forward and Ethan will be the right midfielder,” Lukens said. “Ethan’s favorite thing is to feed the machine: kick that ball over to Dawson and let him drill it in there.”
Lukens is still working out other positions in the early stage of the season.
“We struggled getting numbers to start with, but then finally they started coming out,” Lukens said. “At one point, we had 17, and 14 were first-year players. I just got three from basketball when basketball got done, so that added Elijah Rogers, Cameron Cox and Blake Head. He’s not played soccer before, so he’s going to give it a whirl.”
Early-season struggles centered on conditioning, as new players were getting winded in the Falcons’ workouts and three pre-season scrimmages.
“We started off our conditioning with eight or nine kids out here,” Lukens said. “We’re teaching the game. In our first scrimmage, we got beat to death. The second one, we got beat a little less. And the third one, we had the lead up until halftime and they started chipping away when we started going to the bench. I think we’ll be all right.”
The Falcons rolled in their opener, an 8-3 victory over Claiborne County on March 15. Dykes scored five goals in the game. Cox scored three, while Aiden Owens added three assists.
Although the team lacks experience, Lukens thinks the athleticism can make up for that and attain his annual goals.
“Same as last year: we were one kick in a shootout from making it to the second round,” Lukens said. “Getting there and getting the second home game here on our turf and closing the deal this time and getting to the next round is our goal. It hasn’t changed for them yet.
“The girls were looking at going to the third round or something, but the boys were just getting through the first round getting a win on our turf,” said Lukens, who believes it possible, in time.
“As far as development goes, a lot of times when you have someone who hasn’t played a lot, you don’t have to break bad habits and bad techniques and stuff. They want to do well. They have the desire to succeed. They’re a great group of kids so I wish the best for them.
“I think they can do it. They really impress me. There was a lot of frustrating times at first, just because there were so many positions to try to train. But I think it’s good because then I can install my system. In the past, I had to change what other people do,” said Lukens, who has some new help this year.
“I added Jamie Shelton as an assistant coach and also Caleb Ward. He’s a former player going to be coaching too,” Lukens said.
While TSSAA reclassification affected several sports at Volunteer, soccer was not one of them. The Falcons remain in Class 2A.
“Some teams changed,” Lukens said. “We’ve always had Greeneville and Elizabethton and Unicoi, and before we had (Sullivan) South and Central (who merged with North into West Ridge). Now we have Tennessee High and (Sullivan) East. Still the same conference.
“I had to scramble around with the schedule, as usual. KACHEA doesn’t have a team anymore. I added two games with Claiborne County, who we had never played,” said Lukens, who’s looking forward to the season getting fully underway.
“I’m excited. It’s a great group of kids. I enjoy coaching them,” said Lukens, who added a comment on the shaggy hairstyles of 2022. “We need to change our team name to the Mullets, or something like that.”