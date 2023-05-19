Registration is currently underway for a host of local sports camps. Here’s a look at some of the camps on tap in and around the region this summer. To add an event to our list, email carmen.musick@therogersvillereview.com.
Volunteer basketball camp begins May 30
The Volunteer High School basketball kids’ camp for rising first- through ninth-grade students will be held May 30 through June 2 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Volunteer High School gym. There is a $50 camp fee, which includes a camp T-shirt. Make checks payable to VHS Boys Basketball. Discounts available for siblings. The fundamentals of passing, dribbling and shooting, along with defensive principles, are stressed daily. Email Zachary.crawford@hck12.net or look for the look on the We are Volunteer Facebook page.
Cherokee baseball to host kids’ camp on June 12
The Cherokee baseball team will hold its Kids’ Camp for all ages on June 12 from 9 a.m. until noon at The Reservation. Campers will be divided into age groups and assisted by coaches or current players. Campers will get to be on the field, use the indoor hitting and outdoor training facilities, and learn to slide on the new tarp slip-and-slide style. Campers should bring cleats, tennis shoes, all baseball equipment and swim trunks. The cost is $25 for camper. Email Cherokee head baseball coach Drew Patterson at drew.patterson@hck12.net to register.
Kingsport Parks and Rec will offer ‘specialty camps’
Kingsport’s Parks and Recreation Department will offer four “specialty camps” for children this summer, each with its own unique theme.
“We’re trying out some new camps this year to add some variety with our summer programming,” said Program Administrator Renee Ensor. “We believe the kids will love them.”
The four new specialty camps include:
- LEGO Camp will be held June 12-15 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium for children ages 6-12 (limit 10 campers) at a cost of $80 per child. Participants will get to keep a 1,000 piece LEGO set.
- Cycle Kids Camp will be held June 15, 22, 29 and July 6 at Reedy Creek Bicycles for children ages 2-8 at a cost of $30 per child. Participants will go on supervised bike riding excursions.
- Tennis Camp will be held June 19-22 and July 10-13 at the Borden Park tennis courts. The cost is $60 per session. Times are: 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. for adaptive needs; 6-7 p.m. for ages 10 and under; and 7- 8:30 p.m. for ages 11 and older.
- Game On Camp will be held July 24-28 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Borden Community Center for children ages 6-12 (limit 10 campers) at a cost of $25 per child. Participants will play a variety of board and video games during the sessions.
To register for any of the camps, click on the CivicRec link in the Connect Kingsport app or go to www.kingsporttn.gov and click on the “CivicRec” link, then search for “summer camp.” You can also register in person at V.O. Dobbins during normal business hours. Call Renee Ensor at 423-224-2489 or email reneeensor@kingsporttn.gov or call Travis Sensabaugh at 423-343-9723 or email travissensabaugh@kingsporttn.gov. Visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org to learn more.
Milligan women’s basketball announces summer camp
The Milligan women’s basketball program will hold its summer camp for girls in grades 4-8 on June 20 and June 22 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. each day at Grandview Elementary School, 2891 Hwy 11-E, in Telford. Campers will receive instruction from the Milligan women’s basketball coaching staff, players and alumni. The cost is $20 per session/$40 for both sessions. Walk-ins welcome. Contact lbprice@milligan.edu for more information.
John Fulkerson Pro Basketball Camp set for July 1
The John Fulkerson Pro Basketball Camp will be held July 1 with sessions for K-3 from 10 a.m. to noon and grades 4-8 from 1-3 p.m. at the TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., in Kingsport. The cost is $70 per camper (T-shirt included) with prizes for winners of drills. Sign up online at tntsportsplex.com.
Pro Skill Workout and Live Play coming July 1
The John Fulkerson Pro Skill Workout and Live Play featuring a question-and-answer session will be held July 1 from 5-7 p.m. for boys and girls in grades 9-12 at the TNT Sportsplex, 600 E. Main St., in Kingsport. The cost is $50 per player with limited spots available. A T-shirt is included, along with prizes for winners. Sign up online at tntsportsplex.com.
