MORRISTOWN, Tenn.---The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is recognizing officers Anthony Chitwood and John Ripley as Wildlife Officers of the Year in their respective law enforcement districts. The award is presented to individuals who excel in leadership, innovation and accomplishments.
Loudon County Wildlife Officer Anthony Chitwood has been named District 41 Wildlife Officer of the Year. District 41 comprises counties in the greater Knoxville area.
Officer Chitwood is a 16-year veteran TWRA wildlife officer who is described as self-motivated and dependable with a positive attitude. He maintains an excellent relationship with his fellow wildlife officers as well as local law enforcement agencies in his assigned work area. Officer Chitwood also heavily invests in youth involvement in the outdoors by certifying high school bass fishing teams in boating education and teaching wildlife enforcement to criminal justice classes.
For years, Officer Chitwood has been combating the illegal harvest of paddlefish below Fort Loudoun Dam and recently worked with fisheries biologists to change harvest regulations. Because of these new harvest regulations and season changes, methods used by fishermen to circumvent the law have been diminished. With the assistance of fellow officers, he initiated productive nightly paddlefish details during the spring, 15-day paddlefish season logging 86 enforcement hours that resulted in 14 citations and four warnings. He also initiated and worked enforcement details with the United States Coast Guard to combat issues regarding commercial fishing guides that were operating without proper licenses on local reservoirs. In total, Officer Chitwood issued 53 hunting, fishing, and boating citations and 44 officer assists this past year including 10 citations for big game violations. District 41 Capt. Willard Perryman states, “Officer Chitwood’s dependability and commitment give his supervisors a great sense of ease knowing the task at hand will always be accomplished.”
District 42 Boating Enforcement Officer John Ripley has been named District 42 Wildlife Officer of the Year. District 42 comprises counties in the Tri-Cities area of upper east Tennessee.
Officer Ripley has served as a TWRA wildlife and boating enforcement officer since 2012 and takes special interest in pursuing hunters and anglers in areas off the beaten path. He regularly hikes up to 15 miles on the Appalachian Trail looking for evidence of bear and deer poaching, while also learning the lay of the land to aid in search and rescue of lost and injured hikers. Officer Ripley also often kayaks the rivers checking hunters and anglers in secluded areas seldom visited by an officer on foot.
He is one of very few officers in the state who is emergency medical trained and has completed the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care instructor course and the NHTSB Leadership Development Course. He is also a Swift Water Rescue Technician and is Wildland Fire Certified. Officer Ripley also trains new wildlife officers in first aid, CPR and Tactical Medical at the Tennessee Wildlife Officer Training Academy.
Officer Ripley is the COVID-19, personal protective equipment (PPE) coordinator for District 42 and collected PPE materials to put together a PPE bag for each officer, patrol vehicle and patrol vessel within his district.
Even with restricted work conditions due to COVID-19, Officer Ripley was able to respond to 171 incidents and make 434 inspections this year resulting in 23 citations, warnings and 29 officer assists. District 42 Capt. Tim Sain says, “Officer Ripley is an invaluable asset to the Agency and to the citizens of the State of Tennessee. He not only tends to the wildlife and boating side of business, but is able to provide medical assistance to the sportsmen in the field and the public if needed.”