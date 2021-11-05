Cherokee High School celebrated Senior Night last week. Senior members of ROTC, cheerleading, band, golf, cross country, athletic training and football were recognized along with their respective family members. Photos by Bobby Vaughn
PHOTO GALLERY: Cherokee High School Senior Night
- By Staff report
-
-
