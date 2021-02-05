CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Falcons Wrestling team is about as young as you could imagine any team being.
The six-man squad is made up of three sophomores and three freshmen.
Coach Cameron Hill is in his first year as a high school coach, but brings plenty of experience, having coached at the middle school level for two years. Hill is assisted by Mark Vicars.
Coach Hill said that it’s hard to compete for team titles with only six athletes. The emphasis for the Falcons is winning their individual matches. The goal is for the wrestlers to qualify for the state tournament.
The Falcons top two wrestlers, sophomores Ben Tucker and Evan Glass, have both already experienced state tournament competition.
Sophomore Jack Cannon and freshmen John Ross and Zeke Short, and Brady Chapman are the other Falcon wrestlers.
The team got a late start due to searching for a coach and also Covid concerns.
In spite of the short roster, an inexperienced team and the late start, Coach Hill is proud of this team; ”it’s been a tough year, but these kids show up and compete.”