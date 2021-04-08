BRISTOL – Tennessee High and Volunteer scored all of the game’s runs in the first two innings and settled into a pitchers’ duel after that.
Unfortunately for the Falcons, the Vikings had a 5-1 cushion that stood up after seven innings for a two-game sweep of Volunteer Monday and Tuesday.
Zach Justice walked to start the game, then went to third on Cason Christian’s double. Justice then scored on a ground ball by Brody Cloud.
However, Vikings starter Logan Quales srtuck out Colby Lawson and Garrison Barrett and induced Tucker Bellamy to hit a fielder’s choice to end the Volunteer threat in the first.
The Vikings quickly tied it in the bottom half of the first. Garrett Embree walked and gave way to courtesy runner Garrett Cross, who stole second, went to third on a passed ball, and came home on a groundout by Bryce Snyder.
The Vikes mounted a two-out rally in the second. A single by CJ Henley and two walks loaded the bases for Embree, who then doubled to clear the bases for a 4-1 Vikings lead.
Cross then courtesy-ran for Embree, stole third and scored on a wild pitch.
Quales was the winning pitcher for Tennessee High. Quales went seven innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out ten.
Monday: Tennessee High 3, Volunteer 2
Both teams were strong on the hill Monday, but Tennessee defeated Volunteer 3-2. Mason Johns went the distance, scattering six hits to Volunteer and holding the Falcons scoreless until the seventh inning.
Evan Mutter, Brayden Blevins, CJ Henley, and Bryce Snyder each managed one hit to lead Tennessee Vikings Baseball Varsity. Tennessee Vikings Baseball Varsity tore up the base paths, as two players stole at least two bases. Cole Presson led the way with two.
Volunteer totaled six hits in the game. Garrison Barrett and Smith each had two hits for Volunteer.