Bobby_Wilson_Jimmy_Granbery_stocking.jpg

TWRA Executive Director Bobby Wilson and Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Jimmy Granbery stock trout in the South Holston Reservoir near Bristol in this file photo from 2021.

 TWRA photo

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has begun its 2022-23 winter trout stocking schedule. TWRA plans to release approximately 75,000 rainbow trout into Tennessee waters through March.

