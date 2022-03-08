GREENEVILLE – The Greeneville Greene Devils captured the Region 1 championship Thursday night with an impressive, 91-52 victory over Volunteer at Hal Henard Elementary.
The win secured the Greene Devils (27-6) another game back at Hal Henard on Monday when they were slated to host Knox Halls (20-10) at 7 p.m. in the sectional. Halls lost to Clinton, 56-47, in the Region 2 championship Thursday at Clinton, which was to host Volunteer Monday in a sectional, also at 7 p.m.
Due to Review press schedules, those results were not known at press time. Please check www.therogersvillereview.com for updates on Monday’s sectional results.
If the Falcons had to lose one of their last four games, Thursday’s final to Greeneville was the one, because Volunteer (23-12) still gets to play for a shot at the state tournament via Monday’s sectional against Clinton (27-4).
“That’s what I told the guys,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “If they gave me a choice, I’d rather win Monday.”
The Dragons went 6-0 in District 4-3A this year then breezed through their district tournament, beating Anderson County, 79-51, in the semifinal and Knox Halls, 67-46, in the championship.
Clinton then coasted through the Region 2 tournament, blowing out Seymour, 86-36, in the quarterfinal, beating Scott, 72-57, in the semifinal, before beating Halls again for the title Thursday.
“I watched the film last night on Clinton and they’re very similar to us,” Poe said after the Region 1 championship Thursday. “They don’t have an inside guy. They’re predominantly guard-oriented.
“You count this one because we’re in Greeneville’s gym, and we’re 10-2 on the road this year,” Poe said. “It’s not going to be a much worse atmosphere than it was down in Grainger County, so our kids will play through it and we’ll give ourselves a shot. I really think we’ll have a shot.”
After three straight nail-biters, there wasn’t much suspense to Thursday’s game. After Bradin Minton’s drive with 6:30 in the first quarter gave the Falcons a 4-2 lead, Greeneville responded with four straight three-pointers to spark a 21-0 run and end the quarter with a 25-8 lead.
The Greene Devils’ first three baskets of the second quarter were three-pointers, as they hit five in the period to take a 50-25 lead into halftime. The Greene Devils finished with 12 three-pointers, four by Reid Satterfield, who finished with 20 and was named tournament MVP.
Teammate Kobi Gillespie added 22, while Adjatay Dabbs scored 15.
“The problem with playing that kind of athleticism is that you don’t see it every day,” Poe said. “And it’s hard to get the shots early on, they’re just not there as long. Every team that we play in our league and everything else, those shots were there a whole lot longer and you have more time to get it out of your hand. They don’t give you much time.”
“They’ve got great athleticism, they can all make shots. They’re a really good team and well-coached. That was about as a good a team as I’ve seen around here in a long time because they’ve got so many people that can make shots. There’s no substitution in this day and time for making shots. From that three-point line, you’re fortunate if you’ve got one or two that can make shots. When you have as many that can step back there and shoot it, it’s hard to defend that with your not having the same kind of athleticism on the floor. They’re really good,” Poe said.
Volunteer was led by Garrison Barrett and Andrew Knittel, with 13 points each. Jon Wes Lovelace added 12, including three of Volunteer’s four three-pointers. Minton finished with eight points.
“I thought our kids played extremely hard and represented our conference,” Poe said.
The Greene Devils’ athleticism wasn’t a surprise for the Falcons or Poe. Volunteer actually beat Greeneville handily back on Nov. 16, 68-53, at Greeneville. But the Greene Devils were playing short-handed, without Gillespie, Dabbs and other members of the team still busy with the football playoffs. Greeneville and Volunteer faced a common opponent six weeks later in the Arby’s Classic.
“They played the team (Dr. Phillips (Fla.) that beat us (75-45) in the Arby’s the next night and beat them (76-70),” Poe said. “That Dr. Phillips team in the Arby’s that everybody thought were the greatest thing in the world and Greeneville gave them a dose.
“They’ll represent Tri-Cities real well in the state tournament,” said Poe, whose Falcons knew going into Thursday’s final that they still had the berth in the sectional to look forward to.
“We knew we were still going to be playing,” Poe said. “We knew what we had. We’re not pulling any punches with anybody.”
Notes: Besides Satterfield, Greeneville’s Gillespie, Dabbs, Terry Grove and Jackson Tillery were named to the Region 1-AAA All-Tournament Team, along with Volunteer’s Barrett, Knittle and Minton, Elizabethton’s Jake Roberts and Unicoi’s Lucas Slagle.