ROGERSVILLE – Untimely mistakes cost the Chiefs in a 34-0 loss to Morristown East Friday night at Big Red Valley.
Led by junior Cherokee quarterback Micah Jones’ four straight complete passes, the Chiefs drove 46 yards to the East 24 on its opening drive.
Two sacks and an interception ended the threat, however, and the Hurricanes responded with a 12-play, 93-yard touchdown drive, keyed by a 35-yard Ethan Ledford run and capped by an eight-yard scoring scamper by senior quarterback Cole Henson. A botched extra point gave East a 6-0 lead with 2:28 left in the first quarter.
After a three-and-out by the Chiefs, the Hurricanes mounted another 12-play drive, this one for 67 yards. Ledford, who gained 106 yards on 17 carries, scored on a three-yard run. A conversion pass failed and East led 12-0 with 6:44 left in the half.
The Chiefs had a chance to score late in the first half, but were stopped on a fourth-and-one attempt at the East two-yard line.
Cherokee nearly got things jump-started in the third quarter. After a sack by Landon Jackson halted the ‘Canes’ half-opening possession, the Chiefs deflected a punt into a 13-yard flight and took over in East territory.
Cherokee was unable to mount a drive, however, and Jones was picked off three plays later at the East 22.
The Hurricanes then mounted a 78-yard, 11-play scoring drive, capped by Henson’s 11-yard run. His keeper on the conversion made it 20-0 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.
The ‘Canes forced another Cherokee punt and Henson guided an eight-play, 49-yard scoring drive. His eight-yard pass to Micah Simpson with 10:42 left in the fourth. Henson’s run made in 28-0.
Cherokee’s last costly mistake of the game – a fumble with 8:17 left to play – was scooped up by Gerry Snapp and returned for a touchdown and 34-0 lead.
East outgained the Chiefs in total yardage, 330 to 131. The Hurricanes had 186 yards rushing. Besides Ledford’s 106, Henson rushed for 52 on eight carries. Henson completed 14 of 19 passes for 144 yards. Cherokee had 32 yards rushing total. Trent Price gained 41 yards on nine carries. Cherokee had 99 passing yards, although 45 came on the opening drive.
The Chiefs travel to Morristown this Friday to take on Morristown West, which beat Jefferson County, 14-7, Friday in its first game. East travels to Knox Gibbs.