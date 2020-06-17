BULLS GAP — The Outlaws Are Coming! The Outlaws Are Coming!
Food City presents 2020 Summer Speedweek at Volunteer Speedway this weekend, showcasing the Morton Buildings World of Outlaws Late Models for two big shows (Friday and Saturday, June 19-20).
It could be a possible $20,000 weekend for one driver. There will be a World of Outlaws Late Models $10,000-to-win winner each night, Friday and Saturday.
Adult grandstand ticket each night is $30, with 10-and-under admitted free. Adult pit/tier-parking each night is $40, youth (5-12) $25, with 4-and-under admitted free.
Pit gates open daily at 2 p.m. and grandstands at 4 p.m. Drivers meeting is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Hot laps begin at 7 p.m., to be followed by qualifying and racing.
On Friday, the races include: Morton Buildings World of Outlaws Late Models ($10,000-to-win), Modified Street ($600-to-win), Street Stock ($400-to-win), and Classic ($400-to-win).
On Saturday, there will be: “Late Model Mania” featuring Morton Buildings World of Outlaws Late Models ($10,000-to-win), Crate Late Model ($1,500-to-win), and Sportsman Late Model ($1,000-to-win).
Volunteer Speedway safety rules apply for all divisions, meaning RaceCeiver, Window Nets and Racing Gloves (Mechanix Gloves “not” permitted) required.
Due to an expected large grandstand crowd, lawn chairs will not be permitted this weekend. Also, no coolers will be allowed in the grandstands.
Volunteer Speedway is located just off Interstate 81 (Exit 23) at 14095 West Andrew Johnson Highway (Hwy. 11-E), in Bulls Gap, Tennessee.
