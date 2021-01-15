ROGERSVILLE – Colonial Heights built an early lead and cruised to a 38-16 victory over Rogersville Middle School Monday at RMS.
Allie Reilly hit two of her four, three-pointers in the first quarter, and two other baskets, as the Lady Chargers built a 15-2 lead through the first period.
Nila Horne, who scored two baskets in the opening frame, added two more in the second, along with Reilly’s third three, as Colonial Heights extended its lead to 22-7 at halftime.
Gabbi Catron scored four points from the free throw line in the second quarter and had six of RMS’s seven, first-half points.
Reilly added another three among her six third-quarter points as Colonial Heights extended its lead to 33-11.
Reilly led all scorers with 23 points. Horne added nine.
Rogersville’s Hadley Ward scored all nine of her points in the second half, including two buckets in the third quarter, and a three-pointer in the fourth to lead the Lady Warriors. Catron finished with six.