MURFREESBORO – Lucas Armstrong followed up a solid showing in the William B. Greene East Tennessee Amateur golf tournament last weekend at Elizabethton Golf Course with a victory in the 10th Players Championship at Stones River Country Club in Murfreesboro Tuesday.
After shooting a 70 on Monday, Armstrong fired a 66 on Tuesday of the two-day, 96-golfer tournament to win it.
“That was the biggest state tournament that I’ve won,” Armstrong said.
The Church Hill native and Volunteer graduate (2010) had entered the final round in the second to last grouping, just one shot off the lead at 1-under par.
Armstrong made the turn at 3-under par overall, but still sat two shots off the leader Loren Personett.
The adrenaline started pumping when Armstrong sank three straight birdies on holes 14 through 16 to move to 6-under par overall.
“It’s like I was telling my wife, I hadn’t felt that in a little bit, just getting the nerves back in you,” said Armstrong, who played for nearby Middle Tennessee State (Class of 2014). “That’s what I enjoy about it. That’s why I like to play.”
Armstrong ended up parring both 17 and 18 to claim the Players Championship.
“It was good,” he said. “It was one of our home courses at MTSU I got to play quite a bit. I hadn’t played there in a while. I went down there and played that and ended up winning.”
The owner of Bays Mountain Golf Course, Armstrong has dropped 60 pounds since November. He said his game has improved, gaining flexibility and distance. As proof, three days before his Players-clinching 66, Armstrong shot a round-best 65 Saturday at Elizabethton to climb within one shot of the lead of the East Tennessee Amateur, a tournament he won in 2013.
But an ill-timed thunderstorm killed his momentum. He was five-under on the front nine when it hit, causing a 90-minute delay. He was unable to regain the momentum on the back nine or the final-round, third day.
“I played solid at Elizabethton,” Armstrong said. “I just didn’t make any birdies on the first and third day. I played well the second day.”
That wasn’t the case Tuesday at Stones River, a course Armstrong frequented during his playing career at MTSU.
“Monday at Stones, I shot one-under. It was windy and it’s not an easy course. Tuesday, I made three in a row and I ended up shooting 66,” Armstrong said.
Besides the physical transformation, Armstrong said his mental approach has improved tremendously as he’s aged.
“It’s way better,” said Armstrong, who turned 30 May 28. “It just comes from experience. Today (Wednesday) I played a qualifier in Bowling Green and I had to play with two younger college boys and I’ve been complaining to Katie the whole way home just how much different they act than the mid-Ams I’m used to playing in now.
“It’s almost like you’re baby-sitting when you’re playing,” Armstrong laughed. “But the mental game now has definitely just changed a lot.
“The way I can manage my ball around the course now, if you get into trouble, there’s no point in trying to be a hero and making a par or birdie, when you can just chip it out and make a bogey. You will save par. Just little things like that. I don’t get upset like I used to. There’s just no point in it. It’s just a game. You’re either going to play good or you’re not,” he said.
“It just comes from experience playing. To be honest, I feel like I’m better now than when I was in school. I wish I got to play as much as I did back then. I’m never going to turn pro. I just want to keep playing the best Amateurs and that will be my PGA Tour for me,” he said.
His playing schedule is obviously ticking up.
“It’s starting up now. I’ve played more this week than I have pretty much all year,” he said. “It’s my third tournament for the year. But it’s kicking up full-gear now.
“I have a US Amateur qualifier July 11, so I don’t have anything until then. And then I have the Choo Choo Invitational. It’s mostly a college kids tournament in Chattanooga at the end of July.
“And then the State Am will be the following week at Cherokee. And then I’ve got the U.S. Mid Am qualifier and a couple more smaller things. Then there’s a couple of bigger Mid Am events in the fall,” said Armstrong.
Leaner, more relaxed on the course, and just having recently celebrated his first anniversary with wife, Katie, Armstrong is enjoying life these days.
“It’s great,” he said. “It’s nice to still get to play in these tournaments. It’s been good.”