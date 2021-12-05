2021-22 Rogersville City School Warriors

The 2021-22 Rogersville City School Warriors varsity basketball team includes: (front) 12-Kenton Henard, 30-Cole Allen, 11-Zack Voiles, 35-Rowe Fletcher and 3-Braydon Haun; (back) Assistant Coach Matthew Davenport, 23-Eli Boyd, 5-Landon Jeffers, 15-Matt Carpenter, 33-Aden Phipps, 21-Grant Morelock, 10-Lofton Hayes and Head Coach Forrest Gladson.

 Photo by Jim Beller

 