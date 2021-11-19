ROGERSVILLE – Bulls Gap fought off two comebacks and held on to win a hard-fought, 39-38 victory over Rogersville Middle School in a well-played varsity boys basketball game Tuesday night at RMS.
The two teams went back and forth in the first quarter with the visiting Bulldogs holding a slim, 11-9 lead heading into the second period as the inside tandem of Noah Seals and Jake Elliott scored all 11 of the ‘Dawgs’ points.
A three by Grant Johnson to start the second quarter initiated an 8-0 Bulls Gap run. Seals’ putback with 4:22 in the half gave Bulls Gap a 19-11 lead.
Two inside baskets by Ethan White and a drive by Elijah Carmack cut the gap to 19-17 with 2:49 until halftime.
But a three by Seals prompted a 7-0 Bulls Gap run as the Bulldogs entered halftime with a 26-17 lead.
The Warriors clamped down on defense in the third quarter and climbed back in it. RMS outscored Bulls Gap, 7-3, in the period to end the quarter down 29-24.
Carmack nearly single-handedly got RMS back into it in the fourth, scoring 10 of the Warriors’ 14 points, converting four steals into layups and scoring another basket on a drive with 1:09 left to give RMS a 38-37 lead.
Grayson Hughes sank two big free throws on the ensuing possession to give Bulls Gap a 39-38 lead with :57 to play in the game.
The Bulldogs got the ball back, but turned it back over to RMS with 19.9 seconds to play.
With :05.9 on the clock, Bulls Gap’s Johnson blocked the shot of the Warriors Braxton Markham. The ball went out of bounds off another Warrior and the Bulldogs went back to the line and missed, giving RMS one last chance.
Carmack launched a shot beyond the half-court line with a couple seconds left but it was off and Bulls Gap escaped with the 39-38 win.
Seals led Bulls Gap with 19 points, including two three-pointers. Elliott added eight and Hughes scored seven, including a three.
Carmack led RMS with 14. Markham added 10, including a three, and Gavin Lawson scored eight.