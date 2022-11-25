The 2022 Bulls Gap Homecoming Queen and her Court
The 2022 Bulls Gap Homecoming Queen and her Court: Sixth Grade Princess Gracie Harris, Eighth Grade Princess Caylee Hurley, Homecoming Queen Anika Sexton and Seventh Grade Princess Lilliana Ferrell.
8th Grade Candidate Anika Sexton, daughter of Wendy Sexton
8th Grade Candidate Maggie Jones, daughter of Johnny & Leslie Jones
8th Grade Candidate Caylee Hurley, daughter of Jeff & Rena Hurley & Nichole Fields
8th Grade Candidate Gracie Herren, daughter of Megan Herren
8th Grade Candidate Ally Chandler, daughter of Erin Elmore & Nathan Chandler
7th Grade Candidate Chantel Roberts, daughter of Deirdrea Lipe
7th Grade Candidate Riley Manis, daughter of Misty Manis & Dave Webb
7th Grade Candidate Lilliana Ferrell, daughter of Doug & Stacy Ferrell
7th Grade Candidate Addi Clayton, daughter of Justin & Becky Clayton
7th Grade Candidate Elizabeth Arnold, daughter of Scott & Becky Arnold
6th Grade Candidate Krysta Langston, daughter of Jennifer Langston
6th Grade Candidate Keira Hoard, daughter of Samantha Hoard
6th Grade Candidate Brooklyn Hayes, daughter of Johnny & Tina Hayes
6th Grade Candidate Jaima Grace Harris, daughter of Penny & J.J. Harris
6th Grade Candidate Abbigail Gilliam, daughter of Shawn & April Gilliam
BULLS GAP – Bulls Gap School recently celebrated Homecoming 2022 by crowning Anika Sexton Homecoming Queen.
Named to her court were Eighth Grade Princess, Caylee Hurley, Seventh Grade Princess, Lilliana Ferrell, and Sixth Grade Princess, Gracie Harris.
Below are photos of the ceremony taken by Jim Beller.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.