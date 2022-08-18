CHURCH HILL – The Cherokee golf team followed up an impressive first round with a strong second round to capture the 2022 Hawkins County Cup over rival Volunteer Wednesday at Bays Mountain Golf Club.
Cherokee, which shot 145 to Volunteer’s 153 to take the lead in the first round last week at McDonald Hills, topped Volunteer again Wednesday at Bays Mountain, 155 to 168, for a two-day victory margin of 300 to 321.
“They played well the first time we played at our course and they played pretty solid today,” said Cherokee golf coach Kelli Lawson of her team. “They didn’t play as good as they can today, but they played well enough to win.”
Cherokee’s Tanner McPeek led all golfers Wednesday with 37, followed by teammate Ryan Smith’s 38. Brayden Lawson and Isaac Chandler added rounds of 40 each for the Chiefs’ four-man total of 155.
The Chiefs’ top four scorers in round 1 on Aug. 10 had all shot in the 30’s, led by Marshall Seals’ 35. McPeek fired a 36, while McLain and Isaac Chandler each scored 37.
“I’m proud of them. Our seniors pulled it together and played good. Our third and fourth golfers played well. Everybody played how they’re supposed to play. It all came together,” Lawson said.
“Cherokee is a really good team,” said Volunteer golf coach Jim Whalen. “I would be shocked if they didn’t win their district. They’re that good. They’ve got kids that can play and they’re just better than us right now.
“We hope by the end of the season that we’re up to their caliber. They’re a good team. They’re deep. They’ve got kids that can play. It’s a tip of the hat to them. They are the better team,” Whalen said.
The Falcons’ top four golfers – Tucker McLain, Gabe Goode, Austin Williams and Briar Davis –each scored 42 for a four-man total of 168 on Wednesday, 15 shots off their opening round score of 153.
Last week at McDonald Hills, McLain led all Falcon scorers with a low round of 34. Goode and Williams shot 39 each and Davis shot 41.
“We just didn’t play well,” Whalen said. “I told them, sometimes you just have bad days. We’re going to forget about this day and move on. For our kids, that was our first loss.”
Cherokee’s girls team won by default as Volunteer did not have two scorers.