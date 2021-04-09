ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee’s 2021 tennis team has a new coach and several new players.
“We’ve got a small team but a few veterans,” said first-year CHS tennis coach Heidi Day. “Most of my players are first-time players. We have a very young team. I have two seniors, but mainly freshmen, sophomores and juniors.
“We’re just excited,” she said. “Last year, we weren’t able to play due to COVID so we were super-excited we were able to get out here on the courts and play.”
A senior leads the girls team.
“Natalie Mueller is my No. 1 player for the girls,” Day said. “She’s a senior. My No. 2 girl would by Aubrey Shearer.
“Right now it’s kind of a tie for No. 3. I have two girls who are pretty equally ranked. That would be Mallory Cope and Sawyer Fields. Hannah Tate just started, but she’s doing great.”
A newcomer leads the boys team.
“Cross Taylor is my No. 1 boy,” Day said. “He’s a freshman. For the boys, Jonah Love was going to be my No. 2, but he fractured his ankle. Right now, Weston Kirkpatrick is my No. 2 and Aidan Roberson is my No. 3.”
“We’ve got mostly brand-new players,” Day said. “They’re doing great. We’re excited about the season.”
Day wants her enthusiasm about the sport to spread.
“I played my whole life,” she said. “I played in college at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, New Hampshire. I grew up in Massachusetts and I played competitively intramural there. I’ve played, really, just all my life.
“When my parents were living in Florida, I used to go down there and play at their tennis club. Tennis is very big down there. My parents instilled the love of tennis in me. That was something we did as a family,” said Day.
“I love tennis. I think this is a lifelong skill. It teaches athleticism, patience and strategy. A five-year-old can do it and a 95-year-old can do it, if they’re physically capable,” she said.
“When I found out they didn’t have a coach, I volunteered,” said Day, who is new to the area.
“My husband, Mike, retired from the Air Force after 30 years, just recently, and we were looking for a place that felt like home,” she explained. “He’s from South Dakota originally and I’m from New Hampshire originally. This is kind of close to family in Virginia and North Carolina. We wanted to be close to them.”
Day’s initial season as coach will mostly be about teaching fundamentals.
“Build skills,” she said. “I have some very beginners and I have some very competitive. Mainly I want them to have fun, develop a lifelong love of the sport, and just try their very best and build on their skills. That’s what this year’s gonna be.”