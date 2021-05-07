CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s tennis team recently swept a match from Johnson County.
Volunteer’s girls team beat Johnson County, 6-3.
The Falcon boys topped Johnson County, 8-1.
Here are the results from the April 30 match against Johnson County at Volunteer:
GIRLS--Volunteer 6 Johnson County 3
Doubles
1--Brooklyn Ward/Carlee McLain VHS def. Rhiannon Icenhour/Hailey Rider JC 8-4
2--Smantha Flippin/Lillie Redwine VHS def. Ryhiegh Icenhour/Ashlee Williams JC 8-2
3--Kaylee Williams/Shanna Williams JC def. Maggie Bice/Reagan Lipe VHS 9-8
Singles
1--Rh. Icenhour JC def. Ward VHS 8-5
2--McLain VHS def Rider JC 8-4
3--Flippin VHS def Ry. Icenhour JC 8-4
4--Redwine VHS def. A. Williams JC 8-1
5--Bice VHS def. K. Williams JC 8-1
6--Arnold JC def Abbey Gilliam VHS 8-5
Boys Volunteer 8 Johnson County 1
Doubles
1--Aidan Glass/Will Justice VHS def Omar Lemraz/Gavin Wiltson JC 9-8
2--Kaden Hobbs/Alex Matlock VHS def. JC No Player/No Player by Walkover
3--Connor Cradic/Jackson Carter VHS def JC No Player/No Player by Walkover
Singles
1- Cradic VHS def. Lemraz JC 8-3
2--Hobbs VHS def William Stoia JC 8-0
3--Wiltson JC def Alex Matlock VHS 8-3
4--Will Justice VHS def. JC No Player by Walkover
5--Aidan Glass VHS def. JC No Player by Walkover
6--Jackson Carter VHS def. JC No player by Walkover