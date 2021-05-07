Carlee McLain

 Photo by Jim Beller

CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s tennis team recently swept a match from Johnson County.

Volunteer’s girls team beat Johnson County, 6-3.

The Falcon boys topped Johnson County, 8-1.

Here are the results from the April 30 match against Johnson County at Volunteer:

GIRLS--Volunteer 6 Johnson County 3

Doubles

1--Brooklyn Ward/Carlee McLain VHS def. Rhiannon Icenhour/Hailey Rider JC 8-4

2--Smantha Flippin/Lillie Redwine VHS def. Ryhiegh Icenhour/Ashlee Williams JC 8-2

3--Kaylee Williams/Shanna Williams JC def. Maggie Bice/Reagan Lipe VHS 9-8

Singles

1--Rh. Icenhour JC def. Ward VHS 8-5

2--McLain VHS def Rider JC 8-4

3--Flippin VHS def Ry. Icenhour JC 8-4

4--Redwine VHS def. A. Williams JC 8-1

5--Bice VHS def. K. Williams JC 8-1

6--Arnold JC def Abbey Gilliam VHS 8-5

Boys Volunteer 8 Johnson County 1

Doubles

1--Aidan Glass/Will Justice VHS def Omar Lemraz/Gavin Wiltson JC 9-8

2--Kaden Hobbs/Alex Matlock VHS def. JC No Player/No Player by Walkover

3--Connor Cradic/Jackson Carter VHS def JC No Player/No Player by Walkover

Singles

1- Cradic VHS def. Lemraz JC 8-3

2--Hobbs VHS def William Stoia JC 8-0

3--Wiltson JC def Alex Matlock VHS 8-3

4--Will Justice VHS def. JC No Player by Walkover

5--Aidan Glass VHS def. JC No Player by Walkover

6--Jackson Carter VHS def. JC No player by Walkover

 