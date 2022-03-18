ROGERSVILLE – Brady Leroy blasted two home runs driving in four runs in the fourth inning, and Matt Newton handcuffed Cumberland Gap on two hits to lead the Cherokee Chiefs to a 12-2 season-opening win on Tuesday at the Reservation.
Newton, who signed with Johnson University the day before (see story below), earned the victory on the pitcher’s mound for Cherokee. The righthander allowed two hits and two runs over four and a third innings, striking out six. Tyler Lawson threw two-thirds of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
The Chiefs offense manufactured two runs in the first, as Newton and Devan Carpenter hit sacrifice flies, scoring Will Price and Aidan Webb, respectively, for a 2-1 lead.
The Chiefs extended it to 3-1 in the second on Isaac Williams’ one-out home run over the centerfield wall, then put up eight runs in the fourth inning as Leroy blasted two home runs, the first a lead-off solo shot, then a three-run blast on a line drive over the left field fence that made it 11-1.
Between Leroy’s blasts in the inning, Price hit a sacrifice fly, Webb singled in a run, Newton hit an RBI-groundout, and Cole Putnal drew a bases-loaded walk.
“These kids have worked so hard this offseason and I push them every day,” Cherokee coach Drew Patterson said. “I tell them we’re going to be competitive with whoever steps foot on the field. Tonight, we started off a little slow. But the second and third innings, we really picked it up as a team. We really got after them. And that’s what you want to see.
“I don’t think we made but one error defensively. Matt struggled early but then he settled in and Tyler came in and closed the door. Obviously, it was a huge night for Brady Leroy, Isaac Williams and those guys coming out here and hitting three bombs,” Patterson said.
Robertson took the loss for Cumberland Gap. The bulldog allowed three hits and eight runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out three and walking one.
Leroy went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead Cherokee. Winning the season opener after four scrimmage victories suits Patterson just fine.
“We’re playing to win obviously,” Patterson said. “That’s what these kids need and they want and they’re hungry for. We started off great, so we’re going to continue to just try to play competitive.”
Patterson knows baseball can be cruel, so he wants his team to keep an even keel.
“We’re humble,” he said. “We’re going to continue to be humble. Different team this year, new conference, we’re excited and the fans are excited. It was a really good opening day for us.”