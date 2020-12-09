CHURCH HILL – The game didn’t get a lot of style points, but the Volunteer Lady Falcons beat the Daniel Boone Lady ‘Blazers Friday, 41-35, for the first time since most of the players were in elementary school.
“It wasn’t pretty at all,” said Volunteer girls coach Tyrone Smith. “When you start off the game missing wide-open layups and start off slow, that’s what happens. Anytime you can get a conference win and be up 1-0, that says a lot. And beating Boone, we haven’t beaten Boone in eight years.
“That’s a big step,” Smith said. “That’s a big win for our program.”
Volunteer led for all but 45 seconds of the first half, extending a 13-8 first-quarter advantage to a 27-20 lead at halftime, as Aliyah Crawley scored 10 points in the first 16 minutes and drew two charges to fire up the team.
“She’s great at getting charges,” Smith said. “The intensity level is there. Defensively, there were a lot of fouls, but I can’t take away from their energy. They played hard defensively.”
The Lady Falcons also got five from Kendra Huff and four each from Atlee Dean, Audrey Evans and Kenady Knittel in the first half.
Huff’s layup with 13 seconds remaining pushed Volunteer’s first-half lead to 27-20.
Smith said he liked “our spark off the bench. Kendra Huff came in tonight with a big spark off the bench. She played well. Free throws were good tonight. In our two losses, we didn’t shoot well at the line.”
The Lady Falcons twice held leads of 10 points in the third quarter, the last 36-26 with 4:23 left in the period.
The Lady Blazers rallied, however, closing the quarter on a 6-0 run, including a three-pointer by Savannah Jessee at the buzzer that closed the gap to 36-32 heading into the final period.
Free throws by Maci Master and Jessee trimmed the lead to 36-35 with 5:39 to play, but a free throw by Huff, followed by a Crawley spin move for a fast-break basket started by a Huff steal pushed the Lady Falcons’ lead back to 39-35 with 3:20 left.
Volunteer held Boone scoreless the rest of the way and Huff clinched it with a break-away layup with 11 seconds remaining for the final margin.
“Hats off to Boone,” Smith said. “They came in here empty-handed, missing two bigs, and played their hearts out. But we got the win. That’s the most important thing.”
Volunteer improved to 4-2, 1-0 in the Big 7.
Crawley led Volunteer with 14. Huff added 12 and Dean eight, all from the free throw line. Boone’s Jessee led all scorers with 15.
Smith liked his bench play Friday night.
“One thing that helped us was when we made subs, we didn’t go down,” he said. “We stayed up. I’m just proud of them. We’re going in the right direction. I’m just happy that we’re winning.”