Cherokee High School will host its third annual “Big H Barbecue Christmas Bash” tournament this weekend featuring eight boys teams and eight girls teams representing Tennessee, Kentucky and Virginia.
The tournament begins with eight games on Saturday, Dec. 17.
They take Sunday off, and then resume play Monday and Tuesday Dec. 19-20, with a total of eight games being played each day.
The Big H tournament dates back to 2019-20. It was canceled the following year due to Covid, and resumed last year, making this the third event.
Cherokee Athletic Director Andrew Morgan said there were already plenty of post-Christmas Day tournaments in the region when the Big H tournament was conceived, but at the time there weren’t any pre-Christmas Day tournaments.
“(After Christmas) you’ve got the Arby’s Classic, which is always the biggest draw, at that time Sullivan North was running one, and I believe there may have been one going in Greene County,” Morgan said. “There were several of them in competition, but we didn’t notice anything that was just prior to Christmas Day. We decided to put one together, see how well it goes, and then we don’t have to compete with the Arby’s crowd.”
Morgan added, “Our goal was to get eight boys teams and eight girls teams, and to get four local. By local I mean surrounding counties, and four from out of this area. It was a very good success, and we set it up for the next year, but 2020-21 was when COVID forced us to cancel.”
COVID was still a concern last year, and they focused on inviting local teams only. This year, however, the Big H brackets again features out-of-state competition.
Joining Cherokee on the Big H boys bracket this weekend are Sullivan East, Hancock County, Jenkins, Ky., West Greene, South Greene, Union, and Happy Valley.
Joining Cherokee on the Big H girls bracket are Cumberland Gap, Twin Springs, Va., Hampton, Jenkins, Ky., Happy Valley, Hancock County, and Phelps, Ky.
“Last year was a really big success, the first year was a really big success, and we’re expecting some really great competitions this year,” Morgan said. “We’ve got some teams that have played with us the previous tournaments to come back. Sullivan East has been here every year, as has West Green, South Greene, Hancock County, and I believe this is Cumberland Gap’s third time as well on the girls’ side.”
Morgan added, “We’ve got a couple of new teams we’re not familiar with out of Kentucky, and Twin Springs, Va. on the girls side, but for the most part it’s a fairly close draw, and it’s usually a very good tournament.”
Saturday’s Schedule
Game 1 tip-off Saturday at 9:30 a.m. featuring Cumberland Gap girls vs. Twin Springs, Va. girls.
Game 2 tip-off is 11 a.m. featuring Hampton girls vs. Jenkins, Ky. girls.
Game 3 tip-off is at 12:30 p.m. featuring Sullivan East boys vs. Hancock County boys.
Game 4 tip-off is at 2 p.m. featuring Jenkins, Ky. boys vs. West Greene boys.
Game 5 tip-off is at 3:30 p.m. featuring Happy Valley girls vs. Hancock County girls.
Game 6 is at 5 p.m. featuring Cherokee girls vs. Phelps, Ky. girls.
Game 7 is at 6:30 p.m. featuring South Greene boys vs. Union boys.
Game 8 is at 8 p.m. featuring Cherokee boys vs. Happy Valley boys.
Every team in the tournament is guaranteed three games, and they have to win all three of their games to earn the tournament championship.
The girls championship game is Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The boys championship game is Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 8 p.m.
