A lot of children may know nothing about the game you love so much. Consider taking one of them under your wing.
Even those with no practical experience with instructing others can have a big impact on future golfers.
You’ll need a little patience. Remember when you were just starting out? The rules can be complicated, and the nuances of playing are difficult to grasp at first. So, focus on general guidelines for swinging, basic rules, and etiquette on the course.
There can be great rewards down the road. Kids who grow up around a sport tend to hang on to it as a hobby when they’re adults, so you’re potentially creating a legacy.
MAKE IT FUNCreating a positive atmosphere is always important when it comes to learning, and that’s particularly important when it comes to teaching any game. Start in the backyard with a few key clubs before ramping up the level of instruction and expectation.
Eventually, the two of you will find yourself on a golf course. In the meantime, it’s not about a straight and powerful drive or the perfect putt — at least not yet.
Having fun is important.
Don’t become a classic overbearing coach focusing on long-term goals like ball striking. Allow children to follow their own creative impulses, even if they are silly or unproductive at first. Every kid gets there in their own time. What you’re trying to do is foster of a love of the game.
CREATE YOUR OWN HOLEA fun project to do together is creating your own backyard hole. The finished results will allow you to simulate putting conditions without leaving the backyard. Until that happens, you’ll be participating in a cool golf-related project together. You’ll have lots of laughs along the way, while creating a lifetime of backyard memories.
If you’re unable to create your own green, purchase one of those specially made pads at a sporting goods store. Either way, it’ll be time to begin focusing in on the short game — a critically important element of golfing success. In a larger sense, you’re also underscoring the entire point of golf: to get a ball into the hole.
But there are rewards simply in finishing a project, and then still more in sinking that critical putt. Who knows? All of this might be the starting point for golf’s next great legend.