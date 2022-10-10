Elana Horne
Sydney Hamilton
Sara Winegar
CHURCH HILL – The Volunteer Lady Falcons girls soccer team closed out their regular season with a hard-fought, 5-4 victory over Claiborne County Saturday morning at Volunteer.
The Lady Falcons were slated to travel to Sullivan East Monday for a first-round conference soccer tournament match. (Results not available at press time)
Volunteer got a well-rounded performance in its win over the Lady Bulldogs Saturday.
Five different Lady Falcons scored, including three seniors — Taylor Castle (1 goal, 1 assist), Sara Winegar (1 goal, 1 assist) and Sydney Hamilton (1 goal).
Sophomore Kendall Stapleton and freshman Alli Hostetler added one goal apiece.
Savannah Howard and Kourtney Bradshaw each had an assist.
Goal keeper Elana Horne picked up the win.
“This morning was a very tough battle, but a much deserved win,” said first-year Lady Falcons coach Jamey Shelton.
