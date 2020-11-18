EIDSON – Surgoinsville held Clinch scoreless for three quarters en route to a 28-5 victory in a middle school girls basketball game Friday at Clinch.
A defensive struggle saw the first quarter end with the Lady Eagles holding a 2-0 lead, a layup by Courtney Bellamy halfway through the period.
A three by Kaitlann Upton to start the second ignited a 15-0, second-quarter run by the Lady Eagles. Bellamy led the way with six points in the run as Surgoinsville built a 17-0 halftime lead.
Put-backs by Isabella Byington, Bellamy and Allie Kiersey and a pull-up jumper by Upton extended the Lady Eagles’ lead to 25-0 through three quarters.
The Lady Wildcats finally got on the board nine seconds into the fourth when Summer Green nailed a three-pointer. Adriyanna Cave added a jump shot as Clinch outscored SMS, 5-3, in the final stanza.
Bellamy led the Lady Eagles with 11. Upton added five, while three Lady Eagles – Kiersey, Isabella Byington and Elizabeth Byington – added four apiece.