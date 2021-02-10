ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs’ unusual basketball season came to a premature end Tuesday night with a 48-39 loss to Daniel Boone in the first round of the District 1 basketball tournament.
Once again it was Cherokee’s Achilles heel – scoring droughts – that did in the Chiefs, who jumped out to an 8-0 first quarter lead, only to see the lead evaporate in the second period, then disappear for good in the third.
“It was a good basketball game and we had it right where we wanted it, as far as tempo, as far as speed, one possession and done,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields. “We just struggled to score in spurts and struggled to get to the free throw line.”
Daniel Boone was 20 of 26 from the line as a team, led by Caleb Head’s 7-of-8 shooting. Cherokee shot just five free throws and hit three. Jason Sattler was the only Chief to go to the line.
The discrepancy at the foul line was not lost on Fields.
“We were clearly getting hit and it’s 5-0 (at the start) on fouls,” Fields said. “It’s tough to handle.” Cherokee was whistled for 22 fouls, compared to 15 by Boone.
After trailing 8-0 through the first quarter, Boone rallied to tie the game at 8-8 two and a half minutes into the second. The two teams went back and forth and ended the first half tied, 16-16.
The ‘Blazers started the second half outscoring the Chiefs, 5-0. Scoreless for the final 1:51 of the second period and first 2:11 of the third, Fields called a timeout.
The Chiefs answered with a 4-0 run to close to 21-20 with 4:18 to play in the third. After a Boone free throw, Carter Metz scored a layup off a turnover to tie the game at 22-22 with 2:24 left in the quarter.
The Chiefs then went cold again for another four-minute stretch.
Former Chief, Volunteer Falcon and Rogersville Middle School Warrior, Breiydon Gilliam, converted a three-point play to end the third-quarter scoring and added two more free throws to extend Boone’s lead to 27-22.
A drive by Metz with 6:16 to go finally snapped the Cherokee scoreless streak and trimmed the lead to three, 27-24. The teams then traded baskets over the next minute, with Sattler’s three made it 32-29, Boone, with 5:10 to go.
The ‘Blazers built the lead up to 38-29 as the Chiefs’ offense went silent for nearly another four-minute stretch. Metz’s baseline drive with 1:14 to play cut the lead to 38-31.
After two free throws by Head, Sattler converted a three-point play to cut it to 40-34, but that was as close as the Chiefs could get in the final 56 seconds.
“Our seniors did an absolutely wonderful job,” Fields said. “Everybody that got in tonight did a wonderful job. I hate it for our kids. There’s nothing good to say (after) the final game.”
Fields said he was thankful the Chiefs got to play at least a portion of a season due to the stop-and-start nature of the COVID protocols in place this year.
“We’re excited we got to play with COVID the way it was,” he said. “But there’s nothing to say that can make it any easier for them.
“They’ve done an absolutely wonderful job. They’ve helped Cherokee basketball propel for the future. They’ve made it better, which is what I hoped of them, prepare for their futures, for their jobs, their life, that they can make everyone around them better. I feel like they’ve done that tremendously,” Fields said.
Cherokee moves to Class 3A, District 2 next year in basketball (and softball and baseball) under TSSAA’s reclassifications.
“We’re very excited about that,” Fields said. “It’ll be whole lot better on travel. It’ll give us opportunities to play some non-conference games that we normally wouldn’t. It will be good to get to play Greeneville again and schools that are more our size. It’ll be exciting.”
The coach was melancholy looking ahead, knowing it would be without seniors Sattler, Kenner, Trenton Kennedy and Luke Lackey.
“These kids, I can’t say enough about the seniors, really everybody. They bought in, they worked really hard every day. They’re such a fun group of kids. I hate that it was a COVID year because it was so much fun to be around them. I’m going to miss them tremendously,” Fields said.