CHURCH HILL – Daniel Boone built a 4-0 lead then held off the Lady Falcons in an 8-3 decision Friday at Volunteer.
After a first-inning sacrifice fly by Kayleigh Quisenberry, the Lady Blazers touched Volunteer starter Addyson Fisher for three more runs in the second inning. Cami Sarvis hit an RBI-single, Quisenberry drove in a run on an error, and Kyleigh Bacon hit an RBI-double.
The Lady Falcons came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth. Kendra Huff reached on an error and scored on a two-out homer to centerfield by Bryleigh Salyer.
Riley Brinn’s RBI-groundout in the fifth pushed the Lady ‘Blazers lead to 5-2.
Volunteer senior Audrey Evans got the run back in the bottom half of the inning with a home run to left field on a 3-2 count.
The Lady Falcons were unable to keep the score 5-3 long, however, as Daniel Boone answered in the top of the sixth with three runs.
Brylee Mesusan singled and scored on Audrey Moorhouse’s double. Maci Masters then made it 8-3 with a two-run homer to right field.
Suzie Chapman picked up the win for Boone, allowing four hits, three runs and two earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts. Quisenberry pitched two innings for the save, allowing two hits and no runs.
Fisher took the loss for Volunteer. The freshman went all seven innings, allowing 15 hits, eight runs – seven earned – and eight strikeouts.
Evans led Volunteer at the plate with a 2-for-4 day. Bacon went 4-for-4 for Boone, while Moorhouse had three hits in five at-bats. Mesusan, Masters and Sarvis had two hits apiece.