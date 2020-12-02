LENOIR CITY – The search for Eric Mowery, a fisherman from Heiskell, Tenn. who went missing after the boat he was in overturned last Saturday morning, recommenced Wednesday morning.
Search teams continued to recover debris from the boat in the river in the vicinity of the dam, although Mr. Mowery remained missing.
TWRA officers have worked with TVA to close all flood gate spilling, which allowed crews to search the numerous areas near the dam face and wing wall that had been unsearched thus far due to safety.
Mowery, 51, went missing after a boating incident below Ft. Loudoun Dam last Saturday. Wildlife officers say that Mowery and Steven D. Musick, 44, of Jellico Tenn., were fishing from a fiberglass boat that was pulled into the cascading water from the dam’s spillway.
The boat capsized, sending both occupants, who were wearing personal flotation devices, into the treacherous waters. Musick went underwater several times but was pulled to safety by nearby fishermen, while Mowery went under and never resurfaced. The boat was pulled into falling water from the spillway but washed out and has been recovered with heavy damage.
Rescuers from Loudoun Co. Homeland Security Marine Rescue, Loudoun Co. Fire and Rescue, City of Loudoun Fire Dept., Lenoir City Fire Dept., Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team and TWRA searched for the victim. The area immediately below the dam was too treacherous to search due to continued spilling water, so crews were covering as much downstream water and shoreline as possible.
TWRA offers thoughts and prayers for the victim’s family and friends. TWRA extends gratitude to the numerous search and rescue teams from the area for their continued efforts.