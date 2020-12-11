ROGERSVILLE – A drought for the last half of the second quarter proved to be the difference in the Cherokee Chiefs’ 56-42 loss to Unicoi County Tuesday night at Cherokee.
The Blue Devils – last-minute, Tuesday invites to the Tee Pee due to COVID concerns for previously-scheduled Sullivan South – finished the first half’s final 4:20 on a 15-2 run that turned a 16-14 deficit into a 29-18 halftime lead.
The athletic, well-disciplined Blue Devils kept the Chiefs at arm’s length the rest of the way.
“They’ve got a great basketball team and I knew that when we scheduled them the way we scheduled them,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields. “They do a good job. They know what they’re doing. Coach (John) Good does a wonderful job with them. He’s completely turned that program around.”
Eight different Blue Devils scored, led by the inside-outside combination of center Lucas Slagle – 18 point on six baskets and 6-of-6 at the line – and wing Grant Hensley, who added 17, including two from long range and 5-of-6 from the line. The Devils were 17 of 21 from the line as a team.
“They’ve got the depth,” Fields said. “They’ve got some good kids. I think (Slagle) is just a sophomore. He’s an absolute bear inside. Our kids did a wonderful job. We just have these lulls of not scoring and we’re getting good looks. That’s the problem.”
The evenly-matched clubs battled hard, with Cherokee holding a slim, 9-8 lead after one period.
The Chiefs increased it to 14-8 one minute into the second quarter on a pull-up three by Carter Metz and put-back by Jason Sattler – who combined for 33 of Cherokee’s 42 points.
A 6-0 run by Unicoi tied it, then after Metz’ jumper with 4:31 left in the half put Cherokee up, 16-14, the Blue Devils made their run, aided in part by rushed Cherokee possessions.
“The only issue I have with them is we’ve got to stop having eight-second possessions and get them 25-second possessions,” said Fields, whose Chiefs fell to Science Hill the night before, 60-50. “Especially because when we get down 10, it’s hard to get back.”
Sattler’s jumper to open the third quarter cut the lead to 29-20, but two free throws by Slagle and a three by Eli Johnson put Unicoi back on top by double-figures, 34-20.
Three times Unicoi built leads of 17 points in the third, the last 44-27 with 1:12 to go in the period. Sattler (5) and Metz (2) then outscored the Devils, 7-0, on fast-break layups off steals to cut the lead to 44-34, which Robbie O’dell changed to 46-34 with a quarter-ending layup.
The Chiefs closed to within eight three times in the fourth quarter, but the resilient Blue Devils turned back the last challenge with a 6-0 run to close the contest.
“We did a great job at the end there trying to speed up tempo,” Fields said. “We did a great job of getting good looks. They’ve just got to fall. That comes with legs. We were in quarantine and couldn’t do anything. And confidence, too. I just hate to see it when shots aren’t falling, because they’re playing so hard.”
Slagle was a beast in the paint.
“We’ve got a lot of work to do inside,” Fields said. “Brayden and Trenton Kennedy did a wonderful job with the big kid. The problem was it’s just simple things. We’ve not seen something like that all year where they run four out and post him up. And he works the whole game. Then they shoot it so well, you can’t slack off to help.”
Besides the combined 35 of Slagle and Hensley, Unicoi got 21 points from six other players, including seven by Johnson and six by O’dell.
While Sattler had 17 and Metz 16 for Cherokee, just four other players scored a total of nine points.
“We’ve just got to make shots,” Fields said. “We’ve got speed, we’ve got slow-down. We’ve got all the things we need. Jacob Kenner guards like a mad man. He had three or four charges (drawn). He’s always trying.
“Chandler Drinnon is coming along and so is Collin Ryan. They’re all doing some good stuff. We’ve just got to hit shots and we’ve got to do a better job of one-and-done opportunities and not allowing them two and three possessions on the defensive end,” Fields said.
“I hate to lose by 10 two nights in a row and it be because of our own doing,” said Fields, whose Chiefs fell to 1-2. “We make one three (Monday) night and the other team shoots 35 free throws to our 16. There’s a lot to be said about that and you lose by 10.
“(Tusday), I’m sure it wasn’t far from it. And a lot of that is our own doing. We don’t get to the rim. We settle for 15(-footer)s. And when the 15’s aren’t falling and legs are tired, they’re not going to go in. We’ve got to get in better shape, even though the kids are playing 32 minutes a game,” Fields said.
Cherokee was slated to travel to Morristown East Thursday and to Daniel Boone Friday. (Results not available at press time.)
Cherokee’s new annual Christmas tournament, the Big H Barbecue Classic, originally scheduled for Dec. 19-22, had to be cancelled due to COVID concerns. School officials didn’t want to risk the more important, upcoming part of the schedule by holding a high-traffic event. The Chiefs will try to resume the tournament next year. (Fans can still get great Big H barbecue at Big H and the concession stand!)