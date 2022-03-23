CHURCH HILL – With a new head coach, new conference and plenty of returning talent, Volunteer heads into the 2022 baseball season optimistically.
At the helm is new head coach Josh Peterson, who was previously the Falcons’ pitching coach and an assistant football coach for three years.
Peterson, 29, is a graduate of Unaka High School. Drafted by the Texas Rangers in the 2011 amateur draft, he pitched for University of Tennessee in 2014, compiling an era of 2.45 in 19 games over 29.1 innings with 21 strikeouts.
Mike Castle, head coach last year, remains on as an assistant, along with Chuck McLain, Josh Kincannon and Wes Bowery.
The Falcons are out of the rugged Big 7 with TSSAA realignment, and now compete in the Upper Lakes against Sullivan East, Unicoi, Elizabethton, and Tennessee High.
“We should compete,” Peterson said. “Everybody thought that us moving down would help a lot. It didn’t necessarily help. We’ve still got to battle. Unicoi is good, year-in and year-out. Elizabethton, Sullivan East and Tennessee High are all good, year-in and year-out.”
And, while the Falcons no longer are in the same conference with Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett, the Big 7’s other city school, Bristol, is still an in-conference team moving to the Upper Lakes with Volunteer.
“Tennessee High won the Big 7 last year,” Peterson pointed out. “So, we’ve still got our work cut out for us.”
The Falcons fortunately have talent all over the diamond, particularly on the mound, starting with left-hander Conner Haynes.
Haynes showed a lot last year on the mound, earning All-Big 7 Team first team as a freshman.
“He’s definitely mature for his age in terms of baseball savvy,” Peterson said. “He knows the game in and out. He knows how to work counts.
“Last year, a lot of times I’d kind of give him free reign on the mound. If he got ahead in the count, I’d give him free reign and I rarely do that with freshmen. He shown out last year and I expect him to pick back up where he left off and continue to a great high school campaign,” Peterson said.
The sophomore heads a deep and talented rotation.
“He’ll be my number-one,” Peterson said. “Zach Justice will be my number-two. Seth Marshall will be number three and Garrison Barrett number four.”
Barrett was used out of the bullpen a lot last year. Peterson said situations will dictate if the Falcon quarterback, a football signee with the University of Pikeville (Ky.), pitches relief, in addition to starting.
“We’ll use him for both,” Peterson said. “It will be one of those things. Conference games are Monday and Tuesday. Those are must-win games, so if a situation arises where I need him to come in back out of the pen, he’ll come back out of the pen. If I can afford to let him rest, he’ll be starting out of conference on Thursday or Friday.”
The Falcons lost three seniors to graduation – Tucker Bellamy, Quinn Brooks and Brody Cloud. Bellamy was a starting shortstop and pitcher, while Brooks was his battery mate behind the plate.
“We lost a few seniors last year, shortstop, a catcher, which are obviously two pivotable roles,” Peterson said. “But we had some guys step in, picked up those roles and basically took off with them.
“Austin Goldie I can’t say enough about him, and Titus Stoval, both of them. I kind of knew it was going to be a fight for that number-one catching spot rolling in. They’ve both kind of solidified themselves. So, they’ll share the role behind the plate,” Peterson said.
The infield is solid all the way around. Cason Christian is a slugging first baseman who will hit in the middle of the order.
“At second base, we’ve got a senior, Cooper Smith,” Peterson said. “I think he solidified himself last year. That’s his job.
“Third base we have a battle between Seth Marshall and Tucker McLain,” Peterson said. Both will see action.
“Shortstop it’s for the most part set with Zach Justice,” Peterson said. “But we’ve also got a sophomore, Isaiah Bowery that, when Zach was out with medical problems, he stepped in and did a pretty good job. He’s going to see time there when Zach’s on the mound.
“Outfield, I’ve got four or five guys that can play at any point. So, we’re going to move them around a little bit because all my outfielders are also arms on the mound – Ethan Smith, Colby Lawson, Conner Haynes and Peyton Steele. They all pitch,” Peterson said.
Although he coached football for three years, Peterson is a baseball guy. He knows the sport and wants his team to focus on the game as he does.
“When I came in, I gave three expectations: responsibility, accountability and honesty,” Peterson said. “So far, our guys have done nothing by exemplify that. They’ve been more of a family this year than I’ve seen in the past.
“The core guys we have, they’ve been working their hind ends off, getting better every day. So, just throw the ball out and see what happens,” said Peterson, whose goal for the season isn’t an uncommon one for a coach.
“What everybody wants – we want to win the district,” Peterson said. “Again, it’s going to be a tough road, a tough battle. But as long as we show some perseverance and bounce back from adversities and stay even keel, I think we have a good chance.”