BRISTOL – Volunteer’s tennis team picked up some wins in the District 1 tennis tournament, held last week at the Ida Jones Tennis Center in Bristol.
Players picking up wins in District 1 tournament play were Falcon Aidan Glass, who advanced to the quarter-final round before losing to District singles runner-up Hagan Oakley of Tennessee High.
Lady Falcon Carlee McLain picked up a win before losing to District champion and state title contender, Willa Rogers of Dobyns-Bennett.
The Lady Falcon doubles team of Lillie Redwine and Samantha Flippen picked up a big win before losing to the District runner-up team of Allie Knox and Leah McBride of Science Hill.
The Volunteer tennis teams picked up the most dual match wins in 2021 in a number of years in coach Ben Farne’s first full season.
2nd team All Big Nine Conference: Falcon junior Will Justice and senior Lady Falcons, Carlee McLain and Samantha Flippin, were named to the 2nd team all-conference team.